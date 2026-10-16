TOKYO, Oct 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Ingeteam S.A. (Ingeteam) today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) forming a strategic partnership to distribute, integrate, and jointly develop advanced energy infrastructure solutions for U.S. Data Centers. The alliance combines MHI's expertise in integrated power, cooling and energy management with Ingeteam's rotating electrical machines, power electronics, control and automation, and digital technologies, helping data center operators address power quality and grid-integration challenges created by next-generation AI workloads.Power Availability and Quality Are Becoming Critical Challenges for AI Data CentersAI computing is increasing power requirements across data centers and accelerating the deployment of higher-density computing infrastructure. As rack power consumption continues to rise, data center operators are evaluating new approaches to power distribution that can improve efficiency, reliability, and scalability.At the same time, increasingly dynamic load profiles of AI workloads are creating new vulnerabilities in terms of power quality, where harmonic distortion and voltage imbalance affect operation reliability and equipment lifetimes. Combined with lengthening grid interconnection timelines, this is making grid-coordinated power architectures a growing priority for data center operators.Combining the Strengths of MHI and IngeteamMHI Group brings a systems integration approach to AI data center infrastructure with decades of experience delivering large-scale energy systems, industrial cooling systems and complex infrastructure projects. Supported by an extensive service network across North America through Concentric, MHI integrates best-fit technologies into complete solutions rather than offering as single component.Ingeteam brings more than five decades of industrial and technological experience, combining engineering and manufacturing capabilities in power conversion systems for power generation, grid integration, control and automation, and energy management. Its technology portfolio encompasses electrical generators, advanced power electronics architectures, battery energy storage solutions, power quality and grid stability technologies, and EMS/SCADA control platforms.Through this alliance, MHI and Ingeteam intend to collaborate on expanding the availability of Ingeteam's power conversion solutions and related software for the U.S. data center market through MHI Group, while exploring opportunities to integrate selected technologies into advanced energy infrastructure architectures and solutions developed by MHI Group for its customers.The companies also plan to evaluate areas for future collaboration on next-generation energy infrastructure architectures solutions for data centers, leveraging their respective technologies and expertise. Potential areas of interest include advanced medium-voltage distribution technologies, energy management systems and other emerging solutions for high-density computing environments, subject to further technical and commercial evaluation."The challenge is no longer just securing power. It is delivering high-quality, reliable power to support AI workloads," said Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager, Data Center & Energy Management Department at MHI. "Ingeteam's depth in power electronics and power conversion strengthens our ability to deliver complete, reliable solutions for our U.S. data center customers developing AI Data Centers.""This alliance lets Ingeteam bring our power electronics and grid expertise to U.S. data centers alongside a partner with deep systems-engineering capability. Together, we can provide a bridge between the electric grid and next-generation AI infrastructure, enabling customers to scale computing capacity while maintaining reliability and efficiency," said Adolfo Rebollo, Chief Executive Officer, Ingeteam.This MOU marks an initial, U.S.-focused step. Both companies will continue working with their technology ecosystems, to bring these solutions to market. MHI is committed to enabling the next generation of AI infrastructure through integrated power, cooling, and energy management solutions. Building on its expertise in industrial systems and mission-critical infrastructure, the company will continue expanding its AI infrastructure portfolio and deepening collaboration with industry partners. Together, these efforts aim to meet the growing requirements of AI factories and high-density computing environments worldwide.* EMS/SCADA represents Energy Management System / Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems.About IngeteamWe are a team of more than 4,000 people across 15 countries, with over 85 years of experience enabling the electrification of the society through innovation. We design, build, and improve the systems that keep clean power reliable, efficient and secure. We apply our technology in the areas of rotating electrical machinery, power electronics, control & automation electronics and digital technologies to the wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric power, battery energy storage, smart grids, rail traction, aeronautics, electric mobility, shipbuilding, water, iron & steel, mining, green hydrogen and data center sectors. For more information, please visit www.ingeteam.comAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.