Odysia Cruise: The New Face of Cruising: How Younger Travellers Are Shattering Old Stereotypes

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask the average person who takes a cruise, and they will likely describe someone well into retirement. In fact, fresh research from Odysia Cruise's Great Cruise Misconceptions Study shows that 85.3% of survey respondents picture passengers as aged 45 or older.

The actual numbers tell a completely different story. Global cruise passenger volume hit 37.2 million in 2025, a new record. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) reports that Millennials currently account for 22% of all global passengers, with Gen Z making up an additional 14%. Across the UK and Ireland, the typical cruiser's age dropped from 57 in 2019 down to 54.3 in 2024.

Perception Out of Sync With Reality

The survey identified several common assumptions that no longer reflect reality:

Pricing Misunderstandings: High cost came out as the top concern among respondents, even though bundled cruise fares routinely cost less than comparable land holidays once meals and transport are factored in.

Unaware of Onboard Upgrades: Nearly six in ten people (58.7%) did not realise modern ships house go-kart tracks, skydiving simulators, surf pools, escape rooms, and live theatre spaces.

Outdated Quality Concerns: Assumptions about repetitive dining, poor solo traveller support, and minimal time in port remain widespread, despite operators expanding speciality chef dining, single-occupancy cabins, and port-heavy schedules.

Safety and Environmental Queries: An analysis of Reddit discussions showed first-time guests frequently ask about safety and sustainability. Crew members and maritime experts actively address these threads, highlighting how modern technology keeps risk levels extremely low.

Crucially, 53.8% of surveyed non-cruisers admitted they would consider booking a voyage if these misconceptions were cleared up.

Record-Breaking Growth

Despite widespread misunderstandings, interest in ocean travel keeps climbing:

Total Passenger Footprint: 37.2 million global guests in 2025.

Rebooking Rate: Close to 90% of guests plan on sailing again.

Peak Season: A record 9.2 million people were at sea during Q3 (July-September).

UK & Ireland Surge: Passenger totals reached 2.5 million, up 5.7% year-on-year.

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