Trumpery Times Launches Satirical Humor Website Featuring Fictional Characters and Parody Stories

Trumpery Times has launched as a satirical website publishing fictional stories and parody articles about entertainment, internet culture and modern media. Every story is clearly labeled as fiction.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Trumpery Times has launched as a satirical digital publication that uses parody, exaggeration and fiction to present fictional stories about entertainment, internet culture and popular media. The website is now live at https://trumperytimes.com and is publishing its initial collection of fictional stories and invented profiles.

The publication borrows the familiar language of online media, including headlines, interviews, profiles and feature stories, and uses it as the format for its humorous fiction. Each story begins with a recognizable cultural idea and then develops it into a fictional storyline. All characters, events and situations on the site are fictional and are presented as satire, not as factual reporting.

Coverage includes celebrity culture, film, popular culture and the media industry itself. The publication is written for readers who enjoy satire and parody related to entertainment and media. Familiar formats such as headline-driven stories, celebrity profiles and entertainment features serve as the framework, while the content inside them is invented.

"Satire relies on recognizable subject matter," said Lucas Komerlin, founder of Trumpery Times. "Readers need to recognize the starting point before the story moves into fiction. Trumpery Times starts with familiar subjects and develops them into fictional stories."

That approach shapes how every story on the site is built. A familiar idea provides the starting point, and exaggeration is used to develop the story. As the story develops, the connection to reality gradually loosens until the situation on the page is clearly invented. The goal is for readers to recognize where a story began while following how the story develops.

"Each story begins with a familiar idea and then develops into an invented situation," said Komerlin. "The challenge is deciding how far that idea can be extended while keeping a clear connection to what inspired it."

The publication's tagline, "Don't Believe Everything You Read," reflects the purpose of the publication. It signals that the site is built for entertainment and that its stories are not intended to be taken as news. Stories are written as clearly labeled fiction, and the familiar formats of media are used as a creative device, not as a way to mislead.

"The intention is not to disguise fiction as news, but to use the familiar language of news and popular media to create satire," said Komerlin.

Trumpery Times combines recognizable cultural references with fictional characters, invented situations and exaggerated narratives, organized around entertainment, film, popular culture and media-themed features.

Trumpery Times aims to give readers a space where familiar parts of contemporary culture appear in fictional and exaggerated forms. Visitors can browse the initial collection of satirical stories and fictional profiles through the website.

About Trumpery Times

Trumpery Times is a satirical digital publication covering entertainment, popular culture and modern media through parody, exaggeration and fictional storytelling. The publication presents familiar cultural ideas through fictional storylines and invented characters. Trumpery Times is operated by Raya Do Yaya LLC. Its guiding principle is simple: "Don't Believe Everything You Read." For more information, visit https://trumperytimes.com.



Media Contact

Organization: Trumpery Times

Contact Person Name: Lukas Komerlin

Website: https://trumperytimes.com/

Email: editor@trumperytimes.com

Address: 1309 Cofeen Ave STE 1200

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

SOURCE: Trumpery Times

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trumpery-times-launches-satirical-humor-website-featuring-fiction-1237647