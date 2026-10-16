Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Peking ausbooten: Wolfram-Exploration in Nevada gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 18:50 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trumpery Times Launches Satirical Humor Website Featuring Fictional Characters and Parody Stories

Trumpery Times has launched as a satirical website publishing fictional stories and parody articles about entertainment, internet culture and modern media. Every story is clearly labeled as fiction.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Trumpery Times has launched as a satirical digital publication that uses parody, exaggeration and fiction to present fictional stories about entertainment, internet culture and popular media. The website is now live at https://trumperytimes.com and is publishing its initial collection of fictional stories and invented profiles.

The publication borrows the familiar language of online media, including headlines, interviews, profiles and feature stories, and uses it as the format for its humorous fiction. Each story begins with a recognizable cultural idea and then develops it into a fictional storyline. All characters, events and situations on the site are fictional and are presented as satire, not as factual reporting.

Coverage includes celebrity culture, film, popular culture and the media industry itself. The publication is written for readers who enjoy satire and parody related to entertainment and media. Familiar formats such as headline-driven stories, celebrity profiles and entertainment features serve as the framework, while the content inside them is invented.

"Satire relies on recognizable subject matter," said Lucas Komerlin, founder of Trumpery Times. "Readers need to recognize the starting point before the story moves into fiction. Trumpery Times starts with familiar subjects and develops them into fictional stories."

That approach shapes how every story on the site is built. A familiar idea provides the starting point, and exaggeration is used to develop the story. As the story develops, the connection to reality gradually loosens until the situation on the page is clearly invented. The goal is for readers to recognize where a story began while following how the story develops.

"Each story begins with a familiar idea and then develops into an invented situation," said Komerlin. "The challenge is deciding how far that idea can be extended while keeping a clear connection to what inspired it."

The publication's tagline, "Don't Believe Everything You Read," reflects the purpose of the publication. It signals that the site is built for entertainment and that its stories are not intended to be taken as news. Stories are written as clearly labeled fiction, and the familiar formats of media are used as a creative device, not as a way to mislead.

"The intention is not to disguise fiction as news, but to use the familiar language of news and popular media to create satire," said Komerlin.

Trumpery Times combines recognizable cultural references with fictional characters, invented situations and exaggerated narratives, organized around entertainment, film, popular culture and media-themed features.

Trumpery Times aims to give readers a space where familiar parts of contemporary culture appear in fictional and exaggerated forms. Visitors can browse the initial collection of satirical stories and fictional profiles through the website.

About Trumpery Times

Trumpery Times is a satirical digital publication covering entertainment, popular culture and modern media through parody, exaggeration and fictional storytelling. The publication presents familiar cultural ideas through fictional storylines and invented characters. Trumpery Times is operated by Raya Do Yaya LLC. Its guiding principle is simple: "Don't Believe Everything You Read." For more information, visit https://trumperytimes.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Trumpery Times
Contact Person Name: Lukas Komerlin
Website: https://trumperytimes.com/
Email: editor@trumperytimes.com
Address: 1309 Cofeen Ave STE 1200
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States

SOURCE: Trumpery Times



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trumpery-times-launches-satirical-humor-website-featuring-fiction-1237647

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.