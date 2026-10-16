Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - JP Urban Digital, a Brooklyn-based Marketing & AI Agency, is introducing an expanded focus on AI workflow automation to help businesses connect their existing software, reduce repetitive manual tasks, and improve how information moves across marketing, sales, and internal operations.





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The service focuses on identifying business processes that may benefit from artificial intelligence and automation, then designing workflows around a company's existing systems, operational requirements, and business objectives. The approach is intended to help businesses evaluate practical uses for AI beyond standalone tools and isolated experiments.

JP Urban Digital's AI workflow automation capabilities can include CRM-connected workflows, document and data processing, internal knowledge assistants, AI-assisted research and reporting, customer communication support, and integrations between business applications. Depending on project requirements, implementations may also incorporate human review and approval steps for workflows that require oversight.

For businesses managing multiple software platforms and operational processes, disconnected systems can create repetitive work and make information harder to access. AI workflow automation can help address these challenges by connecting relevant tools, organizing information flows, and supporting routine tasks that would otherwise require manual intervention.

The agency's implementation process begins with understanding the business problem and reviewing the existing workflow. This can involve identifying repetitive activities, evaluating available systems, determining where AI may be appropriate, and defining how a proposed solution should operate within the business. The scope of each engagement depends on the company's needs, technical environment, and implementation priorities.

"AI and automation are most useful when they solve a real business problem," said Olga Prusak, CEO and Founder of JP Urban Digital. "Before recommending a technology, we look at how a business handles information, communicates with customers, manages leads, and coordinates internal processes. The objective is to identify practical opportunities for improvement and implement solutions that fit the way the business operates."

AI workflow automation can also support marketing and sales operations. Depending on the engagement, projects may involve lead intake and qualification, CRM data workflows, sales follow-up processes, reporting, and customer communication. These workflows can be designed to support existing teams and systems rather than requiring businesses to replace their entire technology infrastructure.

JP Urban Digital combines AI implementation with its broader expertise in digital marketing, search engine optimization, CRM consulting, website development, analytics, and business process automation. This multidisciplinary approach allows the agency to consider how automated workflows interact with customer acquisition, lead management, and other business activities.

The company serves businesses across the United States, Europe, and international markets. Its global in-house team of more than 40 employees works across multiple countries, industries, and areas of expertise, with founders remaining involved in strategy, project priorities, and quality oversight.

JP Urban Digital works with businesses across sectors including e-commerce, technology, finance and fintech, real estate, logistics, home services, education, and professional services. The agency evaluates each project individually, with recommendations based on the client's existing processes and the suitability of the proposed technology.

About JP Urban Digital

JP Urban Digital is a founder-led Marketing & AI Agency based in Brooklyn, New York. The company helps businesses connect marketing strategy, technology, and execution through services including digital marketing, search engine optimization, AI consulting and implementation, workflow automation, CRM, website strategy and development, analytics, and business process improvement. JP Urban Digital serves clients across the United States, Europe, and international markets and has a global in-house team of more than 40 employees. The company is led by CEO and Founder Olga Prusak and Co-Founder Julia Pak.

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