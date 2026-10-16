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Dow Jones News
16.10.2026 18:51 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

DJ Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 
16-Oct-2026 / 17:18 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED 
STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER 
JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE 
LAW OR REGULATION. 

16 October 2026 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 

Further to the announcement on 18 September 2026 (the "Fundraising Announcement"), the Board of M&G Credit Income 
Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that the issue price of the new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer is 91.81 
pence per Ordinary Share, representing a premium of 1.5% to the cum-income NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 September 
2026. 

The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer will close at 2:00pm on 20 October 2026 and the results of the Fundraising are 
expected to be announced on 21 October 2026. 

Terms used but not defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Fundraising Announcement. 

For further information please contact: 

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
                    mandgcredit@cm.mpms.mufg.com +44 (0) 20 3757 1912    
Company Secretary 

Marex Financial              +44 (0)20 3100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan 
                      
Darren Willis 

Winterflood Retail Access Platform 
                    WRAP@winterflood.com 
Kaitlain Billings 
                    +44(0) 20 3100 0219 
Sophia Bechev

The Company's LEI is: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 446654 
EQS News ID:  2417492 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2417492&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2026 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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