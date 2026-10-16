DJ Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 16-Oct-2026 / 17:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. 16 October 2026 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer Further to the announcement on 18 September 2026 (the "Fundraising Announcement"), the Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that the issue price of the new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer is 91.81 pence per Ordinary Share, representing a premium of 1.5% to the cum-income NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 September 2026. The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer will close at 2:00pm on 20 October 2026 and the results of the Fundraising are expected to be announced on 21 October 2026. Terms used but not defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Fundraising Announcement. For further information please contact: MUFG Corporate Governance Limited mandgcredit@cm.mpms.mufg.com +44 (0) 20 3757 1912 Company Secretary Marex Financial +44 (0)20 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Darren Willis Winterflood Retail Access Platform WRAP@winterflood.com Kaitlain Billings +44(0) 20 3100 0219 Sophia Bechev

The Company's LEI is: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 446654 EQS News ID: 2417492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2026 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)