Arity to Acquire INRIX, Advancing a Connected Vision for the Future of Transportation

Definitive agreement with INRIX marks an important step toward helping organizations create societal value by better understanding transportation

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arity, a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of INRIX, a leading provider of transportation intelligence and mobility analytics. Expected to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition builds on Arity's role in advancing Allstate's investment in data, analytics, and mobility intelligence, leveraging more than three trillion miles of driving data to better understand how people, vehicles, and transportation systems move.

"Transportation operates as one connected system, yet the intelligence used to understand it remains fragmented across industries and data sources," said Gary Hallgren, president of Arity. "By combining Arity's predictive insights on driving behavior and risk with INRIX's transportation intelligence and mobility analytics, we will be uniquely positioned to deliver more robust intelligence and insights into how people, vehicles, goods, and roads interact. Just as important, we will bring together two talented teams with complementary expertise and a shared opportunity to shape the future of transportation systems. This acquisition advances our vision to help organizations understand what is happening today, anticipate the forces shaping what comes next, and make decisions that drive economic and societal value."

"For more than two decades, INRIX has helped customers make better transportation decisions through data, analytics, and transportation intelligence. Arity shares our vision that a complete understanding of how people, vehicles, roads, and goods interact can lead to better outcomes for our communities and businesses," said Bryan Mistele, co-founder and CEO of INRIX. "Combining INRIX's transportation intelligence with Arity's trillions of miles of mobility data and advanced analytics creates an opportunity to further innovate mobility intelligence and improve transportation effectiveness and efficiency for customers across the public and private sectors."

The transaction is an important part of Arity's broader vision to help organizations build a more complete understanding of transportation. By combining insights into driving behavior, mobility patterns, and roadway systems, Arity and INRIX can provide greater context for the decisions organizations make every day while helping them better anticipate change. Building on Arity's ongoing investments across the transportation ecosystem, the transaction expands the company's ability to help organizations better understand how transportation works and where it is headed.

From insurers managing risk and businesses moving goods to public agencies improving safety and planning infrastructure, better decisions increasingly depend on understanding transportation in a broader context. By bringing together complementary perspectives across behavior, movement, and roads, Arity is building intelligence that can help organizations see change earlier, act with greater confidence, and create safer, more resilient communities and economies.

About Arity

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Arity is a mobility data and analytics company and a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. Arity transforms trillions of miles of driving behavior data into intelligence that helps insurers, brands, and public-sector partners make smarter decisions across pricing, risk, marketing, and safety. Learn more at www.arity.com.

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. INRIX has harnessed machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver precise and actionable mobility data. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics in people and vehicle movement. With partners and solutions spanning across the mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation. Learn more at inrix.com.

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