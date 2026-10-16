PhotonPay Secures UK EMI Licence, Advancing Its Global Payment Operating System

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a next-generation payment operating system, today announced that it has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The licence enables PhotonPay to issue electronic money and provide regulated payment services in the UK within the scope of its authorisation. It further strengthens PhotonPay's local capabilities in the market and supports the company in delivering broader payment and treasury solutions for businesses operating globally.

The UK is one of the world's leading financial and commercial hubs, and an important gateway for businesses operating across Europe and international markets. As companies expand into more countries and regions, their financial needs are evolving beyond individual cross-border transactions toward more integrated management of accounts, collections, payouts, foreign exchange, cards and treasury operations.

For PhotonPay, entering a market means more than making products and services available. It requires building a local financial foundation that meets regulatory requirements and can support businesses over the long term. The EMI licence further strengthens PhotonPay's position in the UK and provides an important foundation for deeper connectivity with local banks, payment networks and the broader financial ecosystem.

JP, Global Head of Compliance at PhotonPay, said:

"Securing our UK EMI licence marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of PhotonPay's global regulatory footprint. Building a global payment operating system requires strong local regulatory foundations. This authorisation strengthens our ability to build for the long term in the UK, while supporting our continued expansion across more markets, currencies and payment networks. Ultimately, it enables us to deliver a more complete and efficient payment and treasury experience for businesses operating globally."

As businesses expand internationally, the financial infrastructure behind their operations remains highly fragmented. Different markets operate across distinct account structures, payment networks, currencies and regulatory frameworks, often requiring businesses to manage multiple financial institutions, payment providers and systems at the same time.

PhotonPay is building its next-generation payment operating system around this complexity. Through a unified technology platform, the company connects local financial capabilities across markets, enabling businesses to manage global accounts, collections, payouts, foreign exchange, cards and embedded finance more centrally while reducing the operational complexity created by multiple markets, currencies and systems.

Real commerce is the foundation of this operating system. By continuously expanding its regulatory coverage, banking relationships, payment networks and underlying technology infrastructure, PhotonPay aims to ensure that financial infrastructure can scale alongside a business as it enters new markets and grows internationally.

Since its founding, PhotonPay has continued to expand its global regulatory and local market capabilities through entities across major financial markets. Today, PhotonPay has secured nearly 30 payment licences and related regulatory authorisations worldwide, supporting capabilities across global accounts, collections, payouts, foreign exchange, cards and embedded finance.

The UK EMI licence represents another step in the continued development of PhotonPay's global regulatory network. Looking ahead, PhotonPay will continue to deepen its local regulatory and financial capabilities in key markets, connect more markets, currencies and payment networks, and advance the development of its next-generation global payment operating system.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a next-generation payment operating system designed for businesses operating globally. Across global accounts, collections, payouts, foreign exchange, cards and embedded finance, PhotonPay connects banks, payment networks and local financial infrastructure to help businesses manage global money movement more efficiently and expand into new markets with greater operational simplicity.

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