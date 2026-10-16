

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in the journal PLOS Medicine found that overall consumption of ultra-processed foods was not linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.



To understand the link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer, researchers analyzed data from over 460,000 adults aged 50 to 71 who took part in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study between 1995 and 1996.



Participants reported their eating habits through a food questionnaire, which researchers used to estimate their intake of ultra-processed foods. They were followed for a median period of 18.8 years, until 2018.



The study, led by Erikka Loftfield of the U.S. National Cancer Institute and her colleagues, found no link between overall ultra-processed food consumption and the risk of developing colorectal cancer.



However, the results varied depending on the type of food consumed. Higher intake of whole grains, fibre, dairy products and calcium from ultra-processed food sources was linked to a lower incidence of colorectal cancer. In contrast, higher consumption of meat from ultra-processed food sources was associated with a higher incidence of the disease.



Researchers also found that replacing 10% of the total weight of ultra-processed foods consumed with minimally processed foods was associated with a 2% lower incidence of colorectal cancer.



The study had certain limitations, as it measured their ultra-processed food intake only at the beginning, meaning it could not account for changes in eating habits over time or the growing availability of these foods. This may have led to an underestimation of actual ultra-processed food consumption.



Overall, the findings suggest that not all ultra-processed foods should be considered the same. They also support existing dietary advice to eat more whole grains and fibre, include dairy products and calcium-rich foods, and limit processed meat consumption to help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.



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