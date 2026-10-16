EASE Automations Completes Multi-Year TDM Modernization Initiative Across 300+ Collocations

EASE Automations supported a multi-year telecommunications modernization initiative targeting approximately $60 million in annual recurring leased transport cost reductions.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / EASE Automations , a strategic telecommunications workforce, network transformation, and managed-services partner, announced the completion of its multi-year engagement supporting a Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) Emulation initiative for a leading wholesale voice and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider.

The initiative began in 2023 and gained significant momentum in 2024 as EASE Automations expanded its role and team. From 2023 through 2025, the company deployed a specialized team that grew to approximately 35-40 telecommunications professionals, supporting network provisioning, circuit design, implementation, carrier coordination, validation, and legacy transport retirement.

The initiative was designed to eliminate approximately $5 million per month in leased TDM transport expenses, representing a targeted reduction of approximately $60 million in annual recurring costs. According to EASE Automations, these figures reflect the program's cost-reduction objectives rather than independently verified realized savings.

Across more than 300 collocation environments, EASE-supported professionals designed and provisioned the IP and TDM connectivity required to bring interconnections closer to the carrier edge, backhaul traffic over IP, and support the retirement of leased TDM transport.

"Modernizing a carrier network is not simply about installing new technology," said Stan Scott, Managing Director of EASE Automations. "The real work is making every interconnection, carrier order, provisioning dependency, activation, and cutover line up without disrupting the business. EASE Automations built and sustained a team that could operate in that complexity at scale."

Throughout the engagement, EASE professionals collaborated with carrier organizations, internal engineering teams, vendors, and network operations personnel to move locations from design through activation. The team provided specialized expertise in carrier-scale network provisioning, circuit design and order management, TDM-to-IP enablement, implementation coordination, network validation, and legacy transport retirement.

A key component of the initiative was maintaining operational continuity throughout the transformation process. As EASE Automations' responsibilities expanded, its professionals developed institutional knowledge of the client's network infrastructure, provisioning processes, carrier relationships, and operational dependencies. Retaining this expertise helped sustain project execution as the modernization effort progressed.

The completed engagement highlights EASE Automations' role in supporting large-scale telecommunications modernization through specialized workforce deployment and operational coordination. By assembling and sustaining dedicated telecommunications teams, the company supported complex network transformation activities while helping maintain the technical knowledge, coordination, and operational continuity necessary for implementation.

About EASE Automations

EASE Automations is a Chicago-based telecommunications workforce, network transformation, and managed-services partner specializing in complex network modernization projects. The company combines carrier-domain expertise with dedicated technical teams to help telecommunications organizations modernize infrastructure while maintaining operational continuity. Its capabilities include network provisioning, circuit design, implementation coordination, carrier management, TDM-to-IP enablement, network validation, and legacy transport retirement.

For more information, visit https://easeautomations.com/ .

Media Contact Information

Stan Scott, Managing Director

EASE Automations

sscott@easeautomations.com

+1 (312) 803-4808

easeautomations.com

SOURCE: EASE Automations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ease-automations-completes-multi-year-tdm-modernization-initiative-across-300-co-1237843