Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market to Reach USD 10.35 Billion by 2035 as Battery and AI Risks Drive Protection Upgrades - DC Market Insights

Market expands at 8.75% CAGR; water mist and hybrid systems gain share while inspection, testing and maintenance reaches a larger recurring revenue pool

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2026-2035" report has been added to the DC Market Insights offering. The global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market was valued at USD 4.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.35 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.75%. Higher rack densities, lithium-ion battery systems and tighter rules around clean agents are changing fire protection design across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge facilities.

New capacity additions of about 12.0 GW a year support roughly USD 2.95 billion of new-build fire protection spending.

Water mist and hybrid suppression systems are projected to reach USD 1.14 billion by 2035.

Inspection, testing and maintenance services are projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2035, creating a recurring revenue stream beyond equipment sales.

North America held 40% of 2025 market value, followed by Asia Pacific at 28% and Europe at 23.5%.

PFAS and HFC restrictions are tightening the clean-agent supply environment and increasing interest in alternative suppression technologies.

Key TakeawaysScope & Segmentation - Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market

The report analyzes the market across the following segments:

System Type: Fire Detection and Alarm Systems; Pre-Action and Wet-Pipe Sprinkler Systems; Gaseous Clean Agent Suppression; Water Mist and Hybrid Suppression; Lithium-Ion Battery Off-Gas Detection and Protection.

Offering: New-Build Systems; Replacement and Upgrade; Inspection, Testing and Maintenance Services.

Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers; Colocation Data Centers; Enterprise Data Centers; Edge Data Centers.

Report Updated: Oct. 12, 2026

Get Free Sample Report - Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market "Fire protection is becoming more specialized as data centers combine higher energy density with batteries, liquid cooling and more complex electrical infrastructure. Operators are reassessing where clean agents still make sense, how early off-gas detection can reduce battery risk and how water-based systems can protect high-value equipment without creating unacceptable downtime. That makes codes, testing and lifecycle maintenance as important as the initial suppression hardware." - Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies, DC Market Insights, report author

Why This Report Matters

Fire systems are mandatory infrastructure, but the technology mix is changing. The report helps fire-protection vendors, operators, insurers, engineering firms and investors evaluate spending across detection, sprinklers, clean agents, water mist, battery protection and recurring inspection services.

Market Overview

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market was valued at USD 4.47 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 10.35 billion by 2035, representing a 8.75% CAGR. North America led the market with 40% of 2025 value.

Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Market Size 2025 USD 4.47 billion Market Size 2035 USD 10.35 billion CAGR 2025-2035 8.75 % Leading Region North America (40%)

Key AttributesBattery Risk and Regulation Change Suppression Design

Lithium-ion UPS and rack battery deployments create new detection requirements because thermal runaway can develop differently from conventional electrical fires. Off-gas sensing, localized protection and revised suppression strategies are becoming more important in rooms that contain large battery energy inventories.

Regulatory pressure on certain fluorinated gases is also changing technology selection. The result is a broader mix of water mist, hybrid and alternative clean-agent approaches, supported by recurring inspection and testing programs that verify system readiness.

Regional Analysis

The 2025 regional distribution was North America 40%; Asia Pacific 28%; Europe 23.5%; Middle East and Africa 4.3%; Latin America 4.2%. Regional performance reflects differences in hyperscale investment, AI adoption, installed data center capacity, power availability, local supply chains and the timing of new construction or retrofit projects.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Companies profiled include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Minimax Viking Group, Halma, Hochiki, Fike, Victaulic, Wagner Group, Securiton, Firetrace International and APi Group.

In August 2026, Johnson Controls launched Simplex Incident Manager and Autocall Fire Site Administrator workstations for large facilities, including data centers, with support for up to 250,000 devices.

In July 2026, FM revised Data Sheet 5-32 for data centers and advised against clean-agent systems for rack lithium-ion battery units above 20 kWh.

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About DC Market Insights

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