One drop works to significantly reduce redness, with results lasting up to 12 hours 1

Lasts up to 50% longer than Lumify 1-2,*

Expands Alcon's portfolio of consumer eye care solutions and will be available in major retailers nationwide and online in the coming months

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BRYTLY Redness Reliever Eye Drops. With one drop, BRYTLY works in just one minute to significantly reduce redness and delivers up to 12 hours of whiter, brighter-looking eyes.1 Additionally, BRYTLY lasts up to 50% longer than Lumify.1-2,* The approval brings a differentiated new option to the over the counter (OTC) redness-relief category and expands Alcon's portfolio of trusted consumer eye care products.

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FDA Approves Alcon's BRYTLY Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Beauty and wellness routines are increasingly converging, with consumers looking for products that combine visible results, clinical validation and everyday convenience. Research has also found that visible eye redness can influence perceptions of healthiness and attractiveness, creating new relevance for the eyes as part of an overall appearance and wellness routine.3 BRYTLY brings a clinically proven option to this evolving space, by reducing redness and helping eyes look whiter and brighter with results that can last throughout the day, up to 12 hours.

"Consumers invest in products that help them look and feel their best, and the appearance of their eyes can be an important part of that," said Jonathan Balch, General Manager, Ocular Health Pharmaceuticals, Alcon. "This FDA approval marks an exciting milestone for Alcon. With BRYTLY, we're bringing Alcon's trusted eye care expertise to consumers who want to reduce eye redness and want their eyes to look whiter and brighter. BRYTLY is designed to deliver simple, long-lasting redness reduction that can help consumers feel confident in how their eyes look throughout the day."

BRYTLY contains no bleaches or dyes and is clinically proven to be safe and effective when used as directed.1 Studies also demonstrated a low risk of redness rebound and tachyphylaxis when used as directed.4-5

"When patients ask about eye whiteners, they want a product they can trust to work effectively and fit into their day," said Selina McGee, founder and chief optometrist of Bespoke Vision in Edmond, Oklahoma. "BRYTLY gives Eye Care Professionals a clinically proven option to recommend, with demonstrated safety and efficacy and long-lasting redness reduction from a single drop."

BRYTLY is expected to be available at major retailers nationwide and online in the coming months, and in additional markets in the future.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries and territories each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

*Based on label claim, BRYTLY up to 12 hours Lumify up to 8 hours.

**Paid Alcon consultant.

References

Alcon- BRYTLY Label, 2026. BAUSCH LOMB Lumify Label. DailyMed. Published 2025. Accessed February 19, 2026. https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=022de945-0b26-40ae-8e88-d3fe2464d106. Provine RR, Cabrera MO, Nave-Blodgett J. Red, yellow, and super-white sclera: uniquely human cues for healthiness, attractiveness, and age. Human Nature. 2013;24:126-136. doi:10.1007/s12110-013-9168-x. Alcon data on file, 2025; REF-27135. Alcon data on file, 2025; REF-27136.

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