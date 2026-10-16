Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for September 2026.

September 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $376 million;

CSE issuers completed 88 financings that raised an aggregate $327 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from five new companies and one fundamental change of business for an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 739 as at September 30, 2026.

"September was marked by a substantial uptick in the total value of financings for CSE-listed companies, driven by significant equity financings by BetterLife Pharma Inc. and Avanti Gold Corp.," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "This reflects a strong year for equity financing on the Exchange. In fact, for the year-to-date, equity financings on the CSE total approximately $1.7 billion, which is greater than any full year since 2021, with mining and life sciences showing particular strength."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE recently participated in the 17th biennial World Financial Information Conference (WFIC) in Copenhagen. The WFIC is a global event focused on the sourcing, compliance and delivery of financial information. The conference explored issues shaping the financial information industry and changing its competitive environment, with a focus on best practices, standards, new technologies, globalization and consolidation.

The CSE is a sponsor of the 93rd Annual STA Market Structure Conference, which concludes today in Washington, DC. The theme of this year's conference is The Future in Focus, and it will examine the key developments and forces shaping the equities, options and ETF markets, including tokenization, prediction markets, artificial intelligence, extended-hours trading, and capital formation across both private and public markets.

The CSE will attend the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC 2026), beginning October 27 in Sydney, Australia. IMARC connects C-suite leaders, mine site personnel, investors, and decision-makers across the mining value chain, through a multi-stream conference and an exhibition of 500+ global solution providers showcasing the technologies and services shaping the sector. Part of Australia's International Mining Week, IMARC attracts attendees from 120+ countries and 50+ government delegations, alongside a broader calendar of sideline events throughout the week.

On the same day, the CSE is pleased to return as a sponsor of Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2026. This conference brings the microcap investing community together for a three-day event featuring company presentations and one-on-one meetings, giving investors and management teams opportunities to connect, share insights and explore emerging companies.

Finally, the CSE is proud to be a co-sponsor of the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase, beginning October 28 in Toronto. This two-day event brings together mining companies, brokers, and investors for keynote presentations and valuable networking opportunities with industry peers. CSE-listed companies presenting at the conference include Max Power Mining (CSE: MAXX), McFarlane Lake Mining (CSE: MLM), Myriad Uranium (CSE: M), Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) and Pasinex Resources (CSE: PSE).

New Listings in September 2026

Pelican AI Corp. (PEL)

Brutus Mining Inc. (BRU)

Power Leaves Holdings Corp. (NASA) - Fundamental change of business

Tiger Financial Services Inc. (BANQ)

Blade Resources Inc. (AZCU)

Tungsten Eagle Development Corp. (MAGA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

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