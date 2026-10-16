Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Peking ausbooten: Wolfram-Exploration in Nevada gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 22:38 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

BERLIN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the third quarter of 2026. This dividend is payable on November 5, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2026.

"The Bank's continued strong financial performance and disciplined capital management have enabled us to increase our regular cash dividend once again, resulting in a 9.0% increase in year-to-date dividends in 2026 versus the same period last year," stated M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We remain focused on creating long-term stockholder value through disciplined capital management, as demonstrated by our long-standing history of sustainable cash dividend growth and strategic stock repurchases."

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank operates twelve full-service banking offices and two loan production offices across the Delmarva Peninsula, serving communities in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware through both physical and digital banking channels.

Contact
Philip E. O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-announces-increase-in-quarterly-cas-1237941

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.