Newton Golf Company, Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Publishes Update on Newton Golf's Pole Canyon Option and Critical Minerals Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research ("EGR") today announced the publication of a company-sponsored Flash Report covering Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG), a technology-focused golf equipment company that develops and sells premium golf shafts, putters and related products.

The report examines Newton Golf's recently announced option to acquire the Pole Canyon project, a historic beryllium-tungsten property located in White Pine County, Nevada. It also discusses the Company's move into the U.S. critical minerals sector and the effect of the associated share issuance on EGR's earnings-per-share estimates.

Key Highlights

Pole Canyon Option - On September 24, 2026, Newton Golf announced it had completed a transaction granting it an option to acquire the Pole Canyon project, a historic beryllium-tungsten property in White Pine County, Nevada. The transaction represents the Company's entry into the U.S. critical minerals sector.

On September 24, 2026, Newton Golf announced it had completed a transaction granting it an option to acquire the Pole Canyon project, a historic beryllium-tungsten property in White Pine County, Nevada. The transaction represents the Company's entry into the U.S. critical minerals sector. Consideration - In connection with the option, Newton Golf issued shares equal to 19.9% of its issued and outstanding common stock. Using EGR's previous estimate of shares outstanding at the end of Q3:26, the issuance is estimated at approximately 1.13 million shares.

In connection with the option, Newton Golf issued shares equal to 19.9% of its issued and outstanding common stock. Using EGR's previous estimate of shares outstanding at the end of Q3:26, the issuance is estimated at approximately 1.13 million shares. Critical Minerals - Beryllium appears on the U.S. Geological Survey's 2025 List of Critical Minerals, while tungsten is included on the U.S. Department of Energy's 2023 Final Critical Materials List. Both materials have applications in aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing.

Beryllium appears on the U.S. Geological Survey's 2025 List of Critical Minerals, while tungsten is included on the U.S. Department of Energy's 2023 Final Critical Materials List. Both materials have applications in aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing. Project Overview - Pole Canyon is a past-producing property comprising 16 unpatented lode claims across approximately 330 acres, about 50 miles southeast of Ely, Nevada. Historical materials describe a mineralized system extending for more than 4,000 feet and reportedly open along strike and at depth. They also cite a historical estimate of approximately 281,725 tons grading 0.75% beryllium oxide and 0.30% tungsten trioxide. Newton Golf has not independently verified these historical estimates.

Pole Canyon is a past-producing property comprising 16 unpatented lode claims across approximately 330 acres, about 50 miles southeast of Ely, Nevada. Historical materials describe a mineralized system extending for more than 4,000 feet and reportedly open along strike and at depth. They also cite a historical estimate of approximately 281,725 tons grading 0.75% beryllium oxide and 0.30% tungsten trioxide. Newton Golf has not independently verified these historical estimates. Strategy - Newton Golf has stated that it does not plan to begin mining operations at this time. The Company instead intends to consider potential strategic agreements, with the option structure providing exposure to the project while limiting near-term operating and capital commitments.

- Newton Golf has stated that it does not plan to begin mining operations at this time. The Company instead intends to consider potential strategic agreements, with the option structure providing exposure to the project while limiting near-term operating and capital commitments. Estimate Updates - EGR does not expect the transaction to affect the Company's revenue or operating income and has not changed its revenue forecasts. Reflecting the additional shares outstanding, EGR's FY:26 loss-per-share estimate narrows to $(1.23) from $(1.37), and its FY:27 estimate narrows to $(0.38) from $(0.42).

- EGR does not expect the transaction to affect the Company's revenue or operating income and has not changed its revenue forecasts. Reflecting the additional shares outstanding, EGR's FY:26 loss-per-share estimate narrows to $(1.23) from $(1.37), and its FY:27 estimate narrows to $(0.38) from $(0.42). Risks - Newton Golf continues to generate negative cash flow and may need to obtain additional capital to support its growth plans. Demand for its products may be affected by shifts in consumer preferences and sentiment, as golf equipment is discretionary. The Pole Canyon option is at an early stage, mining is not currently underway, and there can be no assurance the project will generate value for the Company.

The full Newton Golf Company Flash Report from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://app.accessnewswire.com/media/1237957/nwtg-flash-report101526.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/nwtg/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Newton Golf Company, Inc.

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG) is a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures and sells performance golf equipment, including premium golf shafts and putters. Newton Golf sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, professional club fitters, distributors, golf retailers and other channels, with distribution primarily in the United States and additional international markets including Japan and South Korea.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Newton Golf's business operations, the Pole Canyon option and potential strategic alternatives, financial performance, share issuance and future growth. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include the Company's need for additional capital, consumer demand and preferences, the early-stage nature of the Pole Canyon project and the unverified nature of historical estimates, the Company's ability to identify and execute strategic alternatives, and dilution from share issuances.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC (EGR) solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com (EG), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid fifteen thousand dollars and expects to receive an additional fifteen thousand dollars over the following six months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/nwtg-egr-report-disclosure/.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Newton Golf Company, Inc.

NWTG _Flash Report_10.15.26

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