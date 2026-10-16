Deal Expands The Only Agency's Footprint in the Creator Economy

Following the recent acquisition of The Blogger Agent by The Only Agency ("TOA"), a portfolio company of Presidio Investors, Qualia Legacy Advisors is pleased to formally announce its role as the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Blogger Agent on the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition pairs TOA's roster of top-tier fashion, hair, and makeup talent with The Blogger Agent's established network of beauty influencers. The deal gives TOA's existing client base many of whom already have public followings built around their editorial and behind-the-scenes work a direct path into creator representation and brand partnerships, while giving The Blogger Agent's creators access to TOA's platform and production network, including a direct foothold in the US market.

"Our talent creates the looks and images that shape fashion and beauty and The Blogger Agent's creators bring those looks to audiences every day, allowing us to create a truly global talent platform," said Kent Beldon, Founder and CEO of The Only Agency.

The transaction is the latest example of established talent and media businesses moving to capture a larger share of the creator economy, as brands continue to shift marketing spend toward influencer and creator partnerships.

"The Blogger Agent has built a category-defining roster in the beauty influencer space, and The Only Agency is exactly the right partner to help that platform scale globally," said Isaac Palmer, Managing Partner at Qualia Legacy Advisors.

Aaron Meyerson, Managing Director at Qualia, added, "This combination creates a powerful two-way ecosystem. Elite stylists and artists can build personal brands as influencers, and established digital creators can elevate their profiles by working alongside top-tier celebrity talent."

"Qualia found us the perfect partner in The Only Agency right off the bat and did an outstanding job negotiating and guiding me through this process from start to finish," said Claudia Bish, owner of The Blogger Agent. "Isaac and Aaron's unfailing responsiveness at every stage is what got us over the finish line."

About The Only Agency

Headquartered in New York, The Only Agency is a portfolio company of Presidio Investors focused on representing top-tier fashion stylists and hair and makeup artists in the entertainment industry.

About The Blogger Agent

Headquartered in London, The Blogger Agent represents beauty influencers and digital creators, connecting its roster with brand partnerships and commercial opportunities across the UK and mideast.

About Qualia Legacy Advisors

With locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, Qualia Legacy Advisors is a boutique investment bank specializing in film, TV, live entertainment, digital media and the creator economy. The firm advises clients on sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, restructuring and strategic transactions across the sector.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Qualia Legacy Advisors and Finalis Securities are separate, unaffiliated entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261016315871/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aaron Meyerson

310 489 9896

ameyerson@qualialegacy.com

www.qualialegacy.com