ShimmerScreen Custom Metal Chain Curtains Create Statement Chandelier and Doorway Feature at Vaseline's New York City Pop-Up

American-made decorative metal ball chain transforms Vaseline's date night pop-up with a custom red and pink chandelier and interactive doorway curtain, showcasing versatile design solutions for experiential events.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / ShimmerScreen, the architectural metal curtain division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., was featured at Vaseline's date night pop-up event in New York City on September 18, 2026. Designed by experiential creative agency Mirror NYC, the event incorporated custom decorative metal ball chain into two distinctive installations: a multi-layered chandelier and a walk-through doorway curtain. Special recognition goes to Eduardo Perez of Mirror NYC for his work on the project.

Manufactured in Mount Vernon, New York, ShimmerScreen's architectural metal chain curtains provided a versatile design solution that brought color, texture, and movement to the immersive brand experience. The installations demonstrate how custom metal chain can be incorporated into overhead decorative features, interactive entrances, and architectural partitions, offering designers creative flexibility for temporary events and experiential environments.

Custom Red and Pink Metal Ball Chain Creates a Statement Chandelier

At the center of the event space, a custom chandelier featuring 3/16" Ball-Bar Epoxy Painted Steel ShimmerScreen in deep red and light pink created an eye-catching, multi-layered fringe installation. Suspended from custom circular track, the decorative metal chain formed a sculptural centerpiece that complemented the event's rose-toned walls and pink and red accents.

The Ball-Bar chain style introduced additional texture and visual interest, while the layered arrangement created depth throughout the installation. As the metal chain interacted with the surrounding lighting, the chandelier added a shimmering effect that enhanced the event's playful atmosphere.

The installation highlights ShimmerScreen's ability to create customized chandelier-style architectural features using a range of chain sizes, styles, finishes, and track configurations.



Light Pink Metal Chain Curtain Creates an Interactive Entrance

In addition to the chandelier, a custom doorway curtain featuring 3/8" Round Powder Coated Steel ShimmerScreen in light pink provided a decorative transition between areas of the event.

Suspended from a straight track, the metal ball chain curtain introduced an interactive element as guests walked through the strands. The installation helped define separate areas while maintaining visibility, airflow, and an open atmosphere.

Unlike traditional solid partitions or doors, ShimmerScreen's flexible metal chain curtains allow guests to move directly through the installation, making them an engaging design feature for experiential events, retail activations, and entertainment spaces.

American-Made Metal Chain Curtains Offer Customization for Experiential Design

The Vaseline pop-up event highlights the versatility of ShimmerScreen's custom architectural metal chain systems for experiential marketing, brand activations, and temporary installations.

"Working with the Mirror NYC team on the Vaseline pop-up was a great opportunity to show what ShimmerScreen can bring to an experiential space," said Bill Taubner Jr., Executive Vice President of ShimmerScreen. "What made this installation especially exciting was seeing the material customized around such a distinct creative vision and become an integral part of the environment. That ability to transform ShimmerScreen for a particular brand or experience is a big part of what makes these collaborations so rewarding for us."

Backed by nearly 90 years of American manufacturing expertise through Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., ShimmerScreen offers architects, interior designers, and experiential agencies direct access to its manufacturing capabilities. From custom Pantone-matched colors and a wide selection of metal finishes to straight, circular, and custom-curved track systems, each installation can be tailored to the project's specific design requirements.

ShimmerScreen's architectural metal curtains can be incorporated into decorative chandeliers, ceiling installations, room dividers, entrances, backdrops, and other statement features. The product's versatility makes it an ideal solution for pop-up events, trade shows, retail displays, hospitality spaces, and permanent architectural installations.

To explore custom metal chain curtain applications, browse the ShimmerScreen project galleries or request samples and a project quote.

About ShimmerScreen

ShimmerScreen creates custom decorative metal chain curtains, architectural room dividers, privacy screens, window coverings, ceiling features, lighting elements, and screening solutions for commercial and residential environments.

Originally conceived in 2002 by Bill Taubner Sr., ShimmerScreen reimagined traditional metal ball chain as an architectural design material. Today, its installations can be found in hotels, corporate headquarters, casinos, airports, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, sports arenas, and residences worldwide.

Manufactured in the United States by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., ShimmerScreen combines design flexibility with established manufacturing expertise. Each installation is produced to the specifications of its project, helping architects and designers define spaces while preserving light, visibility, airflow, and openness.

Learn more at www.ShimmerScreen.com.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Family-owned since 1938. American-made for nearly 90 years.

Founded by a father and son in a small garage in the Bronx, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of metal ball chain and the only manufacturer of metal ball chain in the United States.

Now in its fifth generation of family leadership, the company manufactures millions of feet of ball chain each week at its 70,000-square-foot campus in Mount Vernon, New York. Its products serve customers throughout North America and around the world across architecture, interior design, military, government, aerospace, industrial, retail, medical, and consumer markets.

Ball Chain has proudly supplied the iconic military dog tag chains worn by generations of United States service members, reflecting a longstanding commitment to quality and dependable manufacturing.

In addition to ShimmerScreen, the company's divisions include LogoTags, which provides custom challenge coins, military coins, medals, dog tags, and promotional products. Across its businesses, Ball Chain combines the personal attention of a family-owned company with the manufacturing experience, innovation, and responsive service customers need to move their projects forward.

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Contact Information

Bill Taubner Jr., EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 104

(C) 914-414-6733

wft@shimmerscreen.com

Catherine Taubner, EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 119

(C) 914-826-1628

cath@shimmerscreen.com

SOURCE: ShimmerScreen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/shimmerscreenr-custom-metal-chain-curtains-create-statement-chandelier-1237977