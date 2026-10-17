Science and Medicine Group Names Jasen Holness Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Customer Growth

Veteran market research and commercial leader will oversee sales and marketing across all of SMG's insights and digital media brands as the company unifies its portfolio.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Science and Medicine Group ( SMG ), a market research and digital marketing company serving the life science, diagnostics, analytical instruments, and medical imaging industries, today announced Jasen Holness as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Holness joined SMG on September 28 and oversees sales and marketing across the company's market research and insights brands and its digital media brands, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Tony LePage.

Holness's appointment supports SMG's work to unify its family of brands into a more connected experience for customers, a priority the company outlined when it named Tony LePage Chief Executive Officer . It also reflects SMG's continued investment in the people, data, and technology behind its intelligence, and in new ways for customers to engage with it.

"SMG's primary, syndicated, and proprietary intelligence is a rare combination. My focus is helping customers get the most from that intersection, turning insight into actionable strategy that delivers real return on investment. I'm excited to bring an energized, dynamic, and connected experience to our customers and strategic partners as we accelerate the unification of our brands and portfolio," said Holness.

Holness brings more than 25 years of consumer and B2B market research and commercial leadership experience to SMG. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Commercial and Key Account Strategy, North America at Toluna | MetrixLab, and previously as Senior Vice President, Agency and Media Practice at MetrixLab. Holness led the integration of the Toluna, MetrixLab, and Gutcheck commercial teams into a high-performing sales organization and established multi-year strategic partnerships with leading technology, social media, and financial services companies.

"Jasen pairs deep market research expertise with a proven record of building sales teams and strategic partnerships that drive lasting client growth," said LePage. "As we bring our brands closer together, Jasen will help ensure customers experience SMG as one connected partner, with a faster, more intuitive path from insight to action."

In his role, Holness will focus on helping customers get more from the intersection of SMG's primary, syndicated, and proprietary intelligence platforms, delivering strategic, actionable insights that steer decisions and deliver measurable return on investment.

About Science and Medicine Group (SMG)

Since 1994, Science and Medicine Group (SMG) has been a life science market research and digital marketing company serving the life science, diagnostics, analytical instruments, and medical imaging industries. SMG delivers qualitative and quantitative market research, including syndicated reports, custom research, and market data, through respected brands such as Kalorama Information , SDi , IMV , and BioInformatics , backed by direct access to a proprietary network of more than 55,000 vetted scientific and clinical experts. SMG also connects clients with hard-to-reach healthcare professionals through AuntMinnie , AuntMinnie Europe , and DrBicuspid . SMG's mission is to empower the organizations and people advancing human health by delivering the insights, data, and audiences they need to accelerate decision making with confidence. Learn more at scienceandmedicinegroup.com .

Media Contact

Alisa Alvich, Marketing Director

Science and Medicine Group

alisa.alvich@scienceandmedicinegroup.com

### SOURCE: Science and Medicine Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/science-and-medicine-group-smg-names-jasen-holness-senior-vice-presid-1237236