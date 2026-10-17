Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) ("Agereh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing of up to 24,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit under the Offering will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for ongoing costs associated with the Company's product development, sales and marketing and for general working capital and administrative expenses.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on the exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four (4) months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate date collection, predictive intelligence, and date-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications. Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AGEREH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Company's business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligations to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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