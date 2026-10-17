Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 17.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Peking ausbooten: Wolfram-Exploration in Nevada gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2026 02:36 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVIDENT Expands Its Pramana Digital Pathology Portfolio to Support Small and Medium-Sized Labs

EVIDENT Expands Its Pramana Digital Pathology Portfolio to Support Small and Medium-Sized Labs

The new Pramana POD benchtop WSI scanner delivers autonomous imaging to help laboratories create pathologist-ready whole slide images with minimal operator intervention.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evident announced the Pramana POD whole slide imaging (WSI) scanner, a new benchtop system designed to help laboratories produce trusted images. Built for small and medium-sized laboratories and specialty applications within larger institutions, the scanner helps make digital pathology adoption more accessible.

As pathology laboratories expand digital workflows amid increasing case volumes and operational demands, they need scanning systems that produce consistent, high-quality images across specimen types while integrating into existing laboratory workflows. Evident designed the Pramana POD scanner to address those needs, extending proven Pramana autonomous WSI technology to smaller laboratories.

"Pramana WSI technology has received tremendous acceptance from pathology labs across academic medical centers and network labs across the United States," said Prasanth Perugupalli, Vice President of Digital Pathology, Evident. "By incorporating quality assurance into the whole slide imaging process, Pramana technology can help labs of varying sizes reduce the need for post-scan QA and the associated costs and delays."

The Pramana POD scanner automates imaging with an advanced tissue finder, extensive label detection, and automated focal plane and scan-profile selection. Built-in image-quality assessment helps deliver pathologist-ready whole slide images and identify scans that may require further review. Volumetric imaging captures multiple focal planes to support the selection of sharp focal information across the scanned area, with true 40X imaging at 25 slides per hour under defined conditions.

The Pramana series of autonomous WSI scanners is well-suited for most brightfield imaging applications, including histopathology, core biopsies, hematology, cytology, and microbiology.

"Scientific advances move quickly, but laboratory infrastructure changes slowly," Perugupalli added. "With the Pramana POD scanner, small and medium-sized labs can build as their needs evolve."

To learn more about the Pramana POD benchtop WSI scanner, visit evidentscientific.com/products/slide-scanners/pramana-pod.

About EVIDENT
For over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.

Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.

Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Future clinical availability is subject to applicable regulatory authorization, and regulatory status and availability may vary by country. Performance varies by specimen type and workflow.
Pramana is a trademark of Evident Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evident-expands-its-pramana-digital-pathology-portfolio-to-support-small-and-medium-sized-labs-302911716.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.