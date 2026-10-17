Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing and Welcomes Launch of First U.S.-Listed Peptide ETF, Highlighting Growing Recognition of Peptide Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that, further to its news releases dated May 29, 2026 , and August 21, 2026 , the Company has closed, effective October 15, 2026, the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), through the issuance of 210,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $210,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share, exercisable until October 15, 2028.

The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring February 17, 2027. In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $1,500 to registered dealers.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be allocated towards the payment of outstanding and future payables and indebtedness, including amounts owing to related parties, and corporate awareness.

Together with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$334,579.42 through the issuance of an aggregate of 334,579 Units pursuant to the Private Placement. The Second Tranche constitutes the final tranche of the Private Placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

Launch of First U.S.-Listed Peptide ETF

The Company welcomes the October 14, 2026 launch of the Nasdaq-listed REX Peptide ETF by REX Shares. Described by its sponsor as the first U.S.-listed pure-play peptide exchange-traded fund, the ETF provides diversified exposure to companies engaged in the development, manufacturing, delivery and commercialization of peptide-based products. It tracks the VettaFi Peptide Index, which comprised 36 constituents as of September 30, 2026.

Vanta believes the introduction of a dedicated peptide ETF reflects growing recognition of peptide-based innovation across a broad range of therapeutic, healthcare and consumer wellness applications. The Company is not affiliated with REX Shares or the REX Peptide ETF, and the ETF's launch does not imply any investment in, endorsement of, or commercial relationship with Vanta.

Vanta's Position in the Evolving Peptide Industry

Vanta has established a strategic operating framework and infrastructure relationships to support its planned U.S.-focused peptide platform. As disclosed in its news release dated May 28, 2026, the Company, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Vanta Amino Sciences Incorporated, entered into a master services, commercialization and strategic operations agreement with an arm's-length strategic operating partner.

The agreement establishes a framework for coordinating compounding pharmacy relationships, peptide manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities, compliant payment processing infrastructure, and telehealth-enabled commercialization support. Commercialization remains subject to adequate funding, compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, and the execution of definitive commercial agreements, as applicable.

The planned platform complements Vanta's existing nutraceutical and premium functional hydration portfolio and forms part of its broader consumer health sciences and longevity strategy.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the intended use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement, including the payment of outstanding and future payables and indebtedness, including amounts owing to related parties, and corporate awareness activities; the Company's expectations regarding growing recognition of peptide-based innovation across therapeutic, healthcare and consumer wellness applications; the development and commercialization of the Company's planned U.S.-focused, telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform; the anticipated role of its strategic operating framework and infrastructure relationships in coordinating compounding pharmacy relationships, peptide manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities, compliant payment processing infrastructure and telehealth-enabled commercialization support; the planned platform's anticipated contribution to the Company's existing nutraceutical and premium functional hydration portfolio; the development, manufacture and distribution of the Company's hydration and nutraceutical products and their intended wellness applications; and the Company's broader consumer health sciences and longevity strategy, growth initiatives, objectives and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the allocation of the net proceeds of the Private Placement and the Company's future working capital requirements; the Company's ability to maintain and further develop its strategic operating framework and infrastructure relationships; establish, maintain and utilize relationships with telehealth providers, compounding pharmacies, manufacturers, fulfillment providers, payment processors and other commercial partners; negotiate and execute definitive commercial agreements where required; obtain adequate funding and access the personnel, infrastructure and other resources necessary to advance its planned platform and broader business initiatives; comply with applicable regulatory requirements; and operate under anticipated economic, business, healthcare and capital markets conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in the allocation of the net proceeds of the Private Placement as a result of evolving business needs, obligations or priorities; the sufficiency of available funds to meet the Company's obligations and advance its business plans; risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's planned U.S.-focused, telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform; the inability to negotiate or execute definitive commercial agreements on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's reliance on its strategic operating partner and third-party telehealth providers, compounding pharmacies, manufacturers, fulfillment providers, payment processors and other commercial partners; restrictions on the compounding, prescribing, marketing, distribution or sale of particular peptide products; the availability of adequate funding and other resources; changes in applicable healthcare, pharmaceutical, telehealth, consumer product, securities and other laws and regulations; manufacturing, supply chain, product quality and distribution risks; competition and changes in market demand; and general economic, business, market and capital markets conditions. There can be no assurance that the launch of a dedicated peptide ETF or growing recognition of the peptide industry will result in any benefit to the Company; that the Company's strategic operating framework or infrastructure relationships will result in an operational commercial platform; that the Company will successfully enter the U.S. peptide market or develop and commercialize its planned platform on the terms or within the timelines contemplated, or at all; that its products will achieve their intended wellness benefits or commercial acceptance; or that the Company will successfully execute its broader consumer health sciences and longevity strategy. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-closes-second-tranche-of-private-placement-financing-and-welcomes-1238036