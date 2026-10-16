Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe To Hire Catherine Grover as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today announced that Catherine Grover will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective November 16, 2026. In this role, Ms. Grover will oversee Cboe's global human resources function, focused on aligning Cboe's talent, organizational and workforce strategies to support the company's next phase of growth.

"This is an important moment for Cboe as we continue to build on a position of strength and pursue new opportunities for growth and innovation," said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe. "The opportunities ahead are significant, and realizing them will require us to continue attracting, developing and retaining exceptional talent while fostering a high-performance culture that enables our people and business to thrive. As we grow and invest across the company, Cathy's experience will help us continue building the leadership, talent and organizational capabilities needed to support our ambitions and ensure Cboe remains a destination for top talent around the world."

Ms. Grover joins Cboe from PNC Financial Services Group, where she spent more than 29 years in a variety of HR leadership and business roles. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President, Human Resources. In this role, she advised senior leadership, led HR Business Partner teams supporting approximately 55,000 employees, and previously oversaw key elements of the company's enterprise talent strategy, including talent acquisition, development and enablement.

"Cboe has a strong business, a clear strategic focus and a high-performing, innovation-driven culture that makes it an exciting place to build a career," said Catherine Grover. "I look forward to working with our talented HR team and building on Cboe's strong foundation to help scale the organization for what's ahead. With new opportunities emerging across the business, we have an opportunity not only to bring on new talent, but also to create new pathways for our employees to grow and build rewarding careers while contributing to the company's continued success."

Ms. Grover will be based in Chicago and report to Mr. Donohue.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.