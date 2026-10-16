Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Announces Plan for its askROI Subsidiary to Go Public in the Second or Third Quarter of 2027

askROI Offers an All-in-One Platform Featuring More Than 240 Productivity Tools, Generative AI, Business Automation and Advanced AI Research

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its subsidiary, askROI, Inc. ("askROI"), an AI technology company, is preparing to become a separate, publicly traded company, whether through a reverse takeover ("RTO"), an initial public offering of askROI's securities ("IPO"), or through the use of a special purpose acquisition company (a "SPAC" and collectively with the RTO and the IPO, a "Transaction"). The Company and askROI are targeting a consummated Transaction by the second or third quarter of 2027, depending upon the type of transaction that the Company ultimately determines to pursue, and if the Transaction constitutes an RTO, the completion of the subsequent filing of a resale registration statement registering the shares of the current public company, which has not been identified, that the Company would receive in the RTO in consideration for the Company's sale of askROI to it in the first half of 2027, subject to the completion of necessary financial and regulatory requirements, as well as prevailing market conditions.

askROI is an AI technology company offering an all-in-one AI productivity, research, automation and content creation platform. Available through web and mobile applications, askROI provides access to leading AI models, more than 240 productivity tools, custom AI applications, enterprise knowledge management capabilities and generative AI technologies. The platform serves individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals and businesses seeking to leverage artificial intelligence to improve productivity, automate workflows and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit www.askROI.com.

The intended public listing represents another step in Hyperscale Data's broader strategy to unlock stockholder value by positioning its operating businesses to pursue independent growth opportunities and establish separate market valuations.

In connection with the preparation of the Transaction, Milton "Todd" Ault III will step down as Chief Executive Officer of askROI and askROI is expected to appoint Joseph Spaziano as Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Doucette as President. Mr. Spaziano, who currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of Hyperscale Data, as well as President and Chief Operating Officer of askROI, would step down from his role at Hyperscale Data to focus solely on askROI. Mr. Doucette currently serves as Head of Product at askROI. The Company currently anticipates, but cannot state with any certainty, that Messrs. Spaziano and Doucette would continue in these positions subsequent to any Transaction.

The planned leadership transition is intended to provide askROI with a dedicated management team focused on scaling its AI platform and positioning the company for independent operations.

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, commented: "We believe there is incredible value in askROI, which is currently not being recognized by the public markets while it is a subsidiary of Hyperscale Data. We also believe comparable AI technology companies often trade at substantially higher valuations, and we further believe that the stockholders of the Company would benefit from having askROI be a separate entity and have the ability to establish its own independent market value since we expect that such a separation could enhance the market capitalization of the Company by virtue of its ownership of a post-Transaction public entity. Finally, we expect this planned public listing can benefit Hyperscale Data stockholders, as well as future askROI shareholders, by providing greater transparency into the value of the business while creating a platform for future growth, access to capital and long-term shareholder value creation."

The Company expects to provide additional information regarding the transaction structure, corporate organization and listing timetable for the planned public listing of askROI at a later date. There can be no assurance that the proposed public listing will occur within the anticipated timeframe or at all.

The planned public listing of askROI is consistent with Hyperscale Data's broader strategy of evaluating opportunities to establish independent market valuations for its portfolio businesses. Management believes that separating certain operating businesses into independently valued enterprises could provide investors with greater transparency into the underlying assets and operations of Hyperscale Data. The Company intends to continue evaluating strategic alternatives for its subsidiaries and investments as it seeks to maximize long-term stockholder value.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.