DGEN Technologies Corp.: DGEN Technologies (formerly China Keli Electric Company) Completes Acquisition And Name Change And Files CSE Listing Statement

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- DGEN Technologies Corp. (formerly China Keli Electric Company Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of DGEN Financial Holdings Corp. (formerly DGEN Technologies Corp.) ("DGEN") pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated December 9, 2025, as amended on August 17, 2026 (the "SEA") on October 14, 2026 (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of DGEN in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 9,550,360 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and 7,000,360 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to certain former shareholders of DGEN. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until October 14, 2028. As a result of the Transaction, DGEN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. As of the date hereof, the Company has 29,161,364 Common Shares and 7,000,360 Warrants issued and outstanding.

In connection with the completion of the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "China Keli Electric Company Ltd." to "DGEN Technologies Corp." and, hereinafter, will carry on the business of DGEN.

Listing Statement

Following the closing of the Transaction, the Company has filed a CSE Form 2A listing statement dated October 14, 2026 (the "Listing Statement") on SEDAR+ under its profile relating to the Transaction and the proposed CSE listing. Investors are encouraged to review the Listing Statement, which provides detailed information about the Transaction, the Company and its operations.

The Company has received conditional approval to list the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and has delisted the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange in anticipation of listing on the CSE. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "DGEN" on or about October 20, 2026.

Board of Directors and Management

Following completion of the Transaction, the directors and officers of the Company are Cole Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director, Sean Webster, Director, and Yee Man Cheung, Director.

Mr. Goodwin is a business executive with over 10 years of experience in alternative and traditional investment markets, financial technology and corporate operations. His experience includes senior management and board roles with publicly traded companies, including as Chief Operating Officer of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. Mr. Goodwin provides the Company with strategic and operational oversight in respect of its technology platform, including development and commercialization of payment infrastructure, integration of payment gateways, technology deployment and vendor management.

Escrow

At the time of listing, the Company will have 2,496,000 Common Shares and 1,000,000 Warrants held by related persons subject to escrow pursuant to an escrow agreement dated October 14, 2026 among the escrowed securityholders, the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as escrow agent, subject to a 36-month release schedule pursuant to National Policy 46-201 - Escrow for Initial Public Offerings.

About DGEN Technologies Corp.

DGEN Technologies Corp. is a Vancouver-based technology company developing a cloud-based payment platform intended to integrate point-of-sale, kiosk and mobile payment systems into a unified and scalable solution. The Company's platform is currently in beta stage and is operational, but has not yet been commercialized or generated revenue.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the expected listing of the Common Shares on the CSE; the satisfaction of any remaining conditions to listing; the business and operations of the Company following completion of the Transaction; the Company's platform, including its development, commercialization, functionality, market adoption and ability to generate revenue; the Company's intended business objectives; the escrow arrangements applicable to certain Common Shares and Warrants; and future plans and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Common Shares may not commence trading on the CSE when expected or at all; risks relating to the Company's early stage of development; the fact that the platform is in beta stage, has not yet been commercialized and has not generated revenue; risks associated with development, commercialization and market adoption of the platform; competition from established payment technology providers; reliance on third-party contractors and service providers; additional financing and dilution risks; market volatility; regulatory, compliance, cybersecurity and data privacy risks; risks relating to escrowed securities; and the other risks described in the Listing Statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE DGEN Technologies Corp.

For further information, please contact: DGEN TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Cole Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer, Tel. No.: (604)-364-3443, Email: [email protected]