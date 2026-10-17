- PCF Think Tank aims to increase adoption of radiopharmaceuticals as major oncology therapeutic platform in prostate cancer treatment and to other tumor types -

- New members Orano Med, Telix and Siemens Healthineers join PCF and industry leaders at kickoff meeting at 2026 EANM Annual Congress to address key challenges impacting radiopharmaceutical development and patient access -

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) today announced the expansion of its Radiopharmaceutical Think Tank, adding new members and establishing its 2026-2027 agenda, which is focused on accelerating development and patient access of novel radiopharmaceutical drugs for cancer treatment. PCF is announcing the second year Think Tank program in conjunction with the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Congress, taking place October 17-21 in Vienna, Austria.

Radiopharmaceuticals have moved beyond their traditional role in specialized diagnostics to become an increasingly important therapeutic approach in cancer care. In prostate cancer, PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy has helped establish the clinical and commercial potential of this treatment approach, while continued development across prostate cancer and other tumor types is expanding the field. As radiopharmaceutical therapies move into earlier stages of disease and become available to larger patient populations, stakeholders from manufacturers and regulators to treatment centers and payers must work together to ensure patients can access these innovative medicines.

"The science around radiopharmaceuticals is moving quickly, and the systems needed to develop and deliver these therapies have to keep pace to optimize their benefits for patients across a broad range of cancers," saidOliver Sartor, M.D., Director of the Translational Oncology Research Program at Tulane University School of Medicine and Chair of the Radiopharmaceutical Think Tank. "The Think Tank brings together medical professionals, government experts, and researchers who are on the leading edge of radiopharmaceutical research and clinical practice to solve challenges that will elevate one of oncology's fastest-growing therapeutic fields."

PCF established the Radiopharmaceutical Think Tank in October 2025 to bring together senior leaders from industry, medicine and other disciplines involved in radiopharmaceutical development and delivery. In its second year, the Think Tank will focus on identifying and prioritizing barriers to radiopharmaceutical development and access, bringing those issues to broader oncology, regulatory and payer communities, working toward potential solutions, and applying lessons from prostate cancer to radiopharmaceutical development across a variety of tumor types.

"By bringing together the primary drivers in a unique problem-solving forum, the Think Tank can direct unparalleled knowledge to solve the challenges that will take this innovative field to the next level," said Phillip J. Koo, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. "Radiopharmaceuticals are creating important new opportunities in prostate cancer treatment, but realizing their full potential for patients with other cancers and diseases requires expertise and coordination from many different areas. PCF is ideally positioned to drive further progress in radiopharmaceuticals, sitting at the center of the research network that helped validate the potential of radioligand therapy."

New Think Tank members for the 2026-2027 term include Orano Med, Telix Pharmaceuticals and Siemens Healthineers. They join existing members Actithera, Advancell, Artbio, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bicycle Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Curium and Novartis. Beginning with its kickoff meeting at the EANM Annual Congress this month, the Think Tank will convene four times during its new term.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $1.2 billion to fund cutting-edge research through more than 2,615 research projects at 312 leading cancer centers, with a global footprint spanning 29 countries. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to the mission of ending death and suffering from this disease. Learn more at PCF.org.

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