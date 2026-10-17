Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 17.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der CEO hat rund eine Milliarde Dollar an Übernahmen integriert, bevor es dieses Unternehmen gab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2026 16:30 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Weifang: A National Historical and Cultural City Where Diverse Cultures Blend and Flourish

Weifang: A National Historical and Cultural City Where Diverse Cultures Blend and Flourish

WEIFANG, China, Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, the "International Media Tour of Weifang" was held in Weifang, Shandong. Journalists from mainstream media in South Korea, Pakistan, Morocco, and the Arabian Peninsula walked into the opening ceremony of the "2026 Weifang Chen Jieqi Stone and Seal Culture Week," reading the thousand-year lineage and contemporary transformation of Chinese epigraphy through a single ancient seal.

This year, 14 collectors and institutions from home and abroad donated 2,523 pieces to the Chen Jieqi Stone and Seal Museum free of charge. Together with its existing collection, the museum's total holdings of ancient pottery inscriptions have reached 4,000 pieces. At the exhibition, 1,000 seal-carving works from 19 countries and regions - including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, and France - were all on display, with each small stone placing creators from different linguistic backgrounds in dialogue within the same space.

Through this Culture Week, five academic institutions signed strategic cooperation agreements with the Chen Jieqi Stone and Seal Museum. A cloud-based database released at the same time allows researchers to consult ancient scripts without flying to Shandong. The China-Japan-South Korea Center for Stone and Seal Carving Exchange and Mutual Learning, established in 2022, continued to serve as an institutionalized international platform during this year's Culture Week.

Weifang is one of the national historical and cultural cities announced this year. Epigraphy is its calling card, but Weifang's culture has much more to offer. In the Weifang Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, nut carving, New Year paintings, paper-cutting, clay sculpture, and ash-pressed New Year paintings are not textbook terms but crafts still alive in everyday life. The Weifang World Kite Museum takes imagination into the sky - Weifang kites, included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006, have formed a complete industrial chain from bamboo-frame construction to modern design.

In Fangci Town, 166 modern-era buildings remain in place. The former site of the Western Internment Camp in Weixian, now a museum, tells the stories of the past and has become a key site for promoting the spirit of peace in Weifang, an international peace city.

Weifang holds a remarkable collection of prestigious titles, every corner of this National Famous Historical and Cultural City is a scene it offers to the world.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weifang-a-national-historical-and-cultural-city-where-diverse-cultures-blend-and-flourish-302911819.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.