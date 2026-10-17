Karviva and Founder Dr. Angela Zeng Featured in 2026 USA TODAY Food as Medicine Edition

Full-page feature highlights founder Dr. Angela Zeng's approach to combining traditional wellness principles with modern nutrition

SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2026 / Karviva, the functional beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, is featured in the 2026 USA TODAY Food as Medicine special edition, with a full-page feature appearing on page 23 in both the digital and print editions. According to information provided by USA TODAY, approximately 250,000 printed copies of the special edition are expected to be in circulation. The feature highlights Dr. Zeng's background as a medical scientist, her family's generations-long connection to Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the thinking behind Karviva's whole-plant beverage portfolio.

The feature, titled "Why a Medical Scientist Built a Gentler Cleanse," explores Dr. Zeng's personal and professional path and the ideas that led her to create Karviva. It highlights the company's use of whole-plant ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, sprouts, herbs, and botanicals, as well as its approach to developing juice products without added sugar or harsh laxatives.

Dr. Zeng founded Karviva after combining her scientific training with the traditional wellness practices she grew up around. Her background includes a Ph.D. in Pathology and training in evidence-based nutrition, while her family history introduced her to Traditional Chinese Medicine from an early age.

"A cleanse should not feel like a punishment," said Dr. Angela Zeng. "It should give you space to hydrate, simplify your meals, and pay attention to what your body needs."

The USA TODAY appearance adds to a series of recent milestones for Dr. Zeng and Karviva. Dr. Zeng's debut book, The Balance Cure: The TCM Way to Lasting Weight Loss, has reached the No. 1 bestseller position in Amazon's Holistic Medicine category. The book explores Traditional Chinese Medicine alongside modern nutrition and introduces readers to five TCM body patterns, self-assessments, seasonal observations, recipes, and lifestyle reflections.

Karviva has also recently received recognition from Good Housekeeping, with the company's Profit Cacao Whole Plant Protein & Prebiotic Smoothie selected as a winner of the 2026 Snack Awards. The recognition followed evaluations by the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab and consumer testing as part of the award program.

The new USA TODAY feature offers readers a closer look at the founder behind Karviva and the ideas that continue to shape the company's approach to functional beverages.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, is a food scientist, Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar, and founder and CEO of Karviva. Born into generations of Chinese herbal practitioners and trained in pathology, biochemistry, and evidence-based nutrition, she combines traditional wellness principles with modern nutritional science through her work as an entrepreneur, author, and speaker. She is the author of The Balance Cure: The TCM Way to Lasting Weight Loss.

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based functional beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science, the company develops plant-based beverages using whole-food ingredients, botanicals, and prebiotic fiber. Its portfolio includes juices, protein smoothies, hydration beverages, and other functional drinks.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: MO

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-and-founder-dr.-angela-zeng-featured-in-2026-usa-today-food-as-m-1238040