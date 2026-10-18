Crisis • Resilience • Evolution -- Building a Tourism Economy for a Shared Future: The 12th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Macao 2026 Grandly Commences

MACAO, Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Macao 2026 ("GTEF") grandly commenced today at the MGM Theater at MGM COTAI. Returning to Macao, its founding host city, under the theme "Crisis Resilience Evolution - Building a Tourism Economy for a Shared Future", the event serves as a premier platform connecting China with the global cultural and tourism sectors. The Forum gathers government and business leaders, experts, scholars, and representatives from international organizations around the world to address the evolving global environment and key challenges facing the sector. Participants will explore strategies to overcome growth plateaus, enhance industry resilience, and chart a forward-looking path toward high-quality development and sustainable transformation for global cultural tourism.

The Forum is organised by the Secretariat for Economy and Finance of the Government of Macao Special Administrative Region, in collaboration with UN Tourism. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) serves as collaboration organisation, while the Macao Government Tourism Office and the China Chamber of Tourism serve as co-organisers, with the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre acting as coordinator.

The event also receives strong support from key official and international entities, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the European Travel Commission (ETC), the World Tourism Alliance (WTA), the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), the China Women's Chamber of Commerce (CWCC), the China Tourism Association (CTA), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, and the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao (ACEM). Together, these organizations unite global collaborative strength to champion the sustainable development of global cultural tourism.

In his welcome remarks, HO Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Forum Chairman of Global Tourism Economy Forum, stated: "This year marks a major milestone in the evolution of the Forum. Last December, the 11th Forum ventured beyond Macao for the first time, hosting a highly successful event in Harbin, Heilongjiang, and achieving a historic breakthrough as the Forum expanded nationwide. Building on this momentum, this year's Forum centers on the timely theme 'Crisis, Resilience, Elevation: Reshaping a Sustainable Global Future through Tourism Economy'. As an international platform deeply rooted in Macao, the Forum actively aligns with the Special Administrative Region's overarching development, continually injecting new dynamic momentum into Macao's economic diversification."

SAM Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, delivered welcome remarks, stating: "Since its inception in 2012, the Global Tourism Economy Forum has become an important platform for high-level dialogue and multilateral cooperation in global tourism. Macao will actively leverage its unique strengths of 'backing by the Motherland and connecting to the world', while advancing the 'Northward, Southward, Westward and Eastward' strategies. Furthermore, the SAR will spare no effort in promoting the development of the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, alongside the exchange and cooperation base with Chinese culture as the mainstream and co-existence of diverse cultures. We look forward to working with all partners through this year's Forum to extend the momentum of the tourism economy into wider domains, while fostering a collaborative landscape for mutual benefit and driving sustainable innovation across the global industry."

Shaikha AL NUWAIS, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, delivered opening remarks, stating: "So far this year, 690 million people have travelled internationally - 3 million more than during the same period last year. With the geopolitical situation and with everything happening in the Middle East, this number is very promising, and this tells us that the tourism sector has tremendous potential. But success is not only about how many people travel. It's about what their journeys create for destinations and for communities. As tourism evolves and travellers' expectations rise, we must equip our workforce with the skills, professionalism, and service mindset to deliver the quality today's travellers' demand. Macao has an important story to tell. Macao is moving from volume to value, connecting culture, gastronomy, health and innovation, as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

LONG Yongtu, Former Vice Minister of Ministry of Foreign Trade & Economic Cooperation of China, and Former Secretary-General of Boao Forum for Asia, delivered a keynote speech centered on "China's Model of Inclusive Growth", stating: "The deep integration of tourism with other sectors expands the foundation of tourism development while strengthening industry resilience. Inclusive tourism directly benefits communities, earning the sector broad and societal support. At the same time, advancing environmentally friendly tourism enhances the destination's appeal and elevates a nation's global reputation. Through collective strength, tourism can become an open, inclusive, and sustainable force that meaningfully contributes to global economic growth, social stability, and human well-being."

Gloria GUEVARA, President & Chief Executive Officer of World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), and Honorary Chairman of GTEF, delivered opening remarks, stating: "We do a lot of research, showing that China is driving global tourism growth. One key policy is the visa exempt, which make it easier for more travelers to come. Getting to China is easier through improved connectivity, with flights and transportation connecting China to the world. Although we have a lot of situations around the world, and people are worried, I believe that through public and private collaboration and working together, we can unlock future growth and build a better future."

LUO Laijun, Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, delivered congratulatory remarks, stating: "Recent years have seen global tourism weather severe headwinds from public health emergencies and extreme weather to economic volatility and shifting consumer trends, all of which have accelerated the industry's structural transformation. By focusing on emerging consumer trends and driving breakthroughs in cultural integration, green transition, and smart travel, the industry can turn crises into catalysts for evolution."

Representing the Partner Country, Miguel SANZ CASTEDO, Representative of Minister for Industry and Tourism of Spain, Director General of Turespaña, and President of the European Travel Commission, delivered partner country remarks, stating: "Spain and China are among the world's leading tourism powers. We face common challenges: how to create greater value through tourism? How to harness technology while preserving the human dimension of travel? And how to ensure that tourism contributes to prosperity and wellbeing? These challenges require dialogue and cooperation, which is why this Global Tourism Economy Forum is so valuable. Spain stands ready to work with our partners, in Macao, in the rest of China and beyond, to build a tourism sector that is more sustainable, more innovative, more connected and more human."

Representing the Featured Chinese Province, Bateer, Executive Vice Governor of the Hainan Provincial People's Government, delivered featured province remarks, stating: "As the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, Macao stands as a glowing showcase of centuries-old Sino-Western cultural fusion, offering rich lessons from which Hainan can learn. As China's largest special economic zone and sole free trade port, Hainan shares the South China Sea with Macao, bound by geographic proximity, cultural affinity, and deep bonds of kinship that create vast potential for cultural tourism collaboration. As the Forum opens, global partners are warmly invited to Hainan for leisure and investment, embrace the new opportunities in the Hainan Free Trade Port, and jointly shape a more open, inclusive, and dynamic global tourism economy."

Re-emerging from its founding city of Macao, the 12th Global Tourism Economy Forum not only builds a practical bridge for global tourism collaboration, but also initiates a vital path toward overcoming industry uncertainty and reshaping a sustainable future. At a pivotal moment marked by the rebuilding of sector resilience and the pursuit of high-quality growth, the Forum will continue to bring global stakeholders together to enhance industry governance. By fostering collaboration through openness and driving breakthroughs through innovation, the event aims to chart a new blueprint for global tourism defined by strength, adaptability, and long-term value.

About Global Tourism Economy Forum

Founded in 2012, the Global Tourism Economy Forum is a premier international platform dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of the global tourism economy. Serving as an essential bridge for exchange and cooperation between China and the international community, the Forum convenes leaders from governments, enterprises, academia, and international organizations worldwide to address opportunities and challenges in global tourism, establishing itself as one of the most influential annual events in the global tourism economy sector.

Having successfully hosted eleven editions, the Forum has attracted over 15,500 delegates from 88 countries and regions and invited more than 780 world-renowned speakers. It has established a high-level dialogue and practical cooperation network that spans the globe and connects government, industry, academia, and research.

For more details about the Forum, please visit https://gte-forum.com/en/ and follow official social media channels for the latest updates.

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