Ten-year average tenure, 92 per cent of staff wanting to stay and no retrenchments in 23 years: the Singapore executive search firm says the honour belongs to its people

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2026) - Kerry Consulting, the Singapore executive search firm founded in 2003, has been chosen as Singapore's Best Workplace in Executive Recruitment for 2026. The recognition, reported by Entrepreneur Asia Pacific on 14 October 2026, rests on employee survey results and tenure data: Kerry's consultants stay for an average of around ten years, more than 80 per cent describe the firm as a great place to work, and 92 per cent say they want to stay.

In 23 years, through every downturn, the firm has never retrenched a consultant. Kerry Consulting says the honor belongs to its employees. It is marking the recognition with gratitude - celebrating the bond between the firm and the people who built it - and sharing its approach in the hope that companies around the world will build teams where belonging is real.





Kerry Consulting, Singapore's Best Workplace in Executive Recruitment for 2026



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Why the recognition: the people who know the market best choose to stay

Executive recruiters see the whole job market and could move at any time. At Kerry Consulting they stay for an average of around ten years. The firm has one of the largest executive-recruitment teams in Singapore, with a focus that spans Asia Pacific, and many colleagues have built their entire careers together.

Across successive employee surveys, more than 80 per cent of employees have described the firm as a great place to work, and 92 per cent say they would want to stay. In 23 years the firm has never retrenched a consultant, a record that spans several severe downturns.

"This recognition belongs to every single person at Kerry," said Declan O'Sullivan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Consulting. "We are deeply grateful to our people. They chose this firm, they stayed through the good years and the hard ones, and they come forward every day with a sense of belonging that is rare to see in 2026. We are celebrating this with them, because it is theirs."

How every employee is looked after, and trusted

Kerry's culture rests on its founding motto, "Returning the Human to Resourcing". In practice it means every employee is looked after and trusted:

Security through every cycle. No consultant has been retrenched in 23 years. The firm treats keeping good people through downturns as a duty, not a cost, and its people work with the confidence and patience that gives them.

No consultant has been retrenched in 23 years. The firm treats keeping good people through downturns as a duty, not a cost, and its people work with the confidence and patience that gives them. Serious support behind each person. About 0.8 support staff in research, marketing, administration and technology stand behind every billing consultant, so consultants spend their time on clients, candidates and judgement rather than paperwork, because the firm sees its people's time as its most valuable resource.

About 0.8 support staff in research, marketing, administration and technology stand behind every billing consultant, so consultants spend their time on clients, candidates and judgement rather than paperwork, because the firm sees its people's time as its most valuable resource. Trust, transparency and fairness. The culture is meritocratic, transparent and deliberately apolitical. Success follows ability, contribution and results, and consultants are trusted to run their markets as the professionals they are.

The culture is meritocratic, transparent and deliberately apolitical. Success follows ability, contribution and results, and consultants are trusted to run their markets as the professionals they are. Learning for life. Newer consultants work beside colleagues with ten, fifteen or twenty years in their markets, on complex assignments for senior decision-makers across Asia Pacific and beyond.

Newer consultants work beside colleagues with ten, fifteen or twenty years in their markets, on complex assignments for senior decision-makers across Asia Pacific and beyond. A long horizon. Privately owned, neither listed nor backed by private equity, Kerry invests in its people for the long term in an industry that is highly cyclical.

Belonging that is rare in 2026, and a message to employers everywhere

The result is a workplace where people come forward with complete belonging. Colleagues develop one another, celebrate each other's wins and plan the year together at gatherings such as the firm's Annual Kick-off in Taipei. That belonging reaches beyond the office: Kerry has supported the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme since 2005 and is a long-term supporter of Community Chest and Food from the Heart in Singapore.

Kerry Consulting is marking the recognition as a celebration of the bond between the firm and its people, with gratitude to every employee, past and present, who built it. The firm also hopes its example reaches well beyond Singapore.

"If what we have built encourages even one more company, in Singapore or anywhere in the world, to build a team that truly lives together with real belonging, then this recognition will have done its work," O'Sullivan said. "Belonging is not a policy. It is what happens when you look after each person and trust them, every day, for a very long time."

Kerry Consulting continues to recruit across C-suite leadership, Finance, Human Resources, Technology, Legal and Sales & Marketing for multinationals, major Asia-Pacific companies and public institutions. The full feature appeared in Entrepreneur Asia Pacific on 14 October 2026. More at kerryconsulting.com.





"Team Kerry Consulting at the firm's Annual Kick-off in Taipei. Kerry Consulting has been chosen as Singapore's Best Workplace in Executive Recruitment for 2026."



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About Kerry Consulting

Kerry Consulting Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based executive search and selection firm founded in 2003 by Declan O'Sullivan. Privately owned, it has one of the largest executive-recruitment teams in Singapore, with a focus that spans Asia Pacific, and offers executive search, selection, market mapping and interim solutions. The firm recruits across C-suite leadership, Finance, Human Resources, Technology, Legal and Sales & Marketing, with sector expertise in banking and financial services, consumer, real estate and hospitality, healthcare and life sciences, energy, commodities and chemicals, technology, semiconductors, food and nutrition, and industrial and infrastructure markets, alongside a growing Digital Infrastructure practice. Its philosophy since inception is "Returning the Human to Resourcing". In 2026 Kerry Consulting was chosen as Singapore's Best Workplace in Executive Recruitment. www.kerryconsulting.com

SOURCE: Kerry Consulting Pte. Ltd.

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