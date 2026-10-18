

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY, 9984.T), a major Japanese multinational investment holding company, is in early-stage talks to acquire Allied Universal from its private-equity backers, according to media reports, citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal could value Allied at as much as $18 billion, excluding debt, reports said. Allied, which is backed by private equity firms including Warburg Pincus and Canadian pension fund La Caisse.



Warburg, La Caisse and SoftBank declined to comment. Allied did not respond to a request for comment. The news of the potential deal was first reported by Bloomberg.



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