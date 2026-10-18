Regulatory News:

Kaleon S.p.A. (Paris:ALKLN) (MIL:KLN) announces with deep sorrow the passing of its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vitaliano Borromeo.

An entrepreneur with extensive experience in the industrial, real estate and financial sectors, since 2011 he had dedicated himself to the preservation and enhancement of the historical, artistic and natural heritage of Lake Maggiore, leading the development of Terre Borromeo's activities, managed by Kaleon, and guiding the Company towards its listing on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges on 1 December 2025.

The Board of Directors, management and all Kaleon employees remember his entrepreneurial spirit, dedication and discretion, which consistently characterised his work, and extend their heartfelt condolences to his mother Bona, his wife Marina and his sons Giberto and Lodovico.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 20 October at 11:00 a.m. at the Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio in Milan.

The Board of Directors announces that it will meet shortly to determine the next steps.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261018566220/en/

Contacts:

Kaleon S.p.A.

Giorgia Meretti

Communication Manager

g.meretti@kaleon.it

Tel.: +39 338 672 7571



Kaleon S.p.A.

Mr. Alessandro Pedrazzini

Investor Relations Manager

investorrelations@kaleon.com

Tel.: +39 338 937 7354



NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Théo Martin

Investor Relations

kaleon@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 01 44 71 94 96



NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

kaleon@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 01 44 71 94 98