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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 03:34 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hayati Partners with elrow at Edinburgh Festival, Launching "TURN UP WITH HAYATI" Activation

Hayati came together with elrow at elrow Edinburgh, expanding its engagement with adult audiences across music, culture and lifestyle.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 26 September 2026, UK-born technology brand Hayati joined forces with elrow for elrow Edinburgh at the Royal Highland Centre. elrow is a global benchmark for fully immersive, themed and nomadic festivals, reaching over six million people across 200 cities and 45 countries.

Atmosphere at elrow Edinburgh 2026

Atmosphere at elrow Edinburgh 2026

The elrow × Hayati partnership marked another step in Hayati's engagement with the UK's music and cultural communities. As part of this festival experience, Hayati brought its "TURN UP WITH HAYATI" theme to life through a dedicated space featuring bold visuals, interactive activities, and its diverse product line-up. The collaboration brought Hayati's "Enjoy Hayati, Enjoy Life" philosophy into a live environment centered around music and creativity.

Festivalgoers enjoying elrow music with Hayati.

Festivalgoers enjoying elrow music with Hayati.

Hayati presented special festival editions of the Pro Max+ and Pro Ultra+, alongside Scotland editions inspired by local culture and the festival atmosphere. Liora, Moxy and Finebar were also featured, highlighting different products and designs from across the Hayati portfolio.

Beyond the product experience, festival-goers joined the Lucky Wheel activity, with opportunities to win Hayati products and merchandise. A photo-printing activity captured memories, while a message wall invited audiences to leave their own personal touch.

Capturing shared festival memories

Capturing shared festival memories

Attendees shared key moments online, extending the activation's impact beyond the festival itself. Looking ahead, the brand plans to explore further opportunities across music, culture and lifestyle.

About Hayati
Born in the UK, Hayati is a technology brand that creates personal devices inspired by everyday life.

Great products begin with understanding the people who use them. That's why every Hayati device is designed to be intuitive and dependable, while delivering a consistently smooth experience. From thoughtful industrial design to advanced technology, Hayati focuses on creating products that feel as good to use as they do to own.

Today, Hayati is a fast growing UK vaping brand, with an expanding presence around the world. Its portfolio is also growing with a new generation of sub-brands, including Quokka, Moxy, Liora, Finebar and Philia, each created to meet different lifestyles, needs and moments.

Company Name: PAX Group Holdings Limited
Contact Person: INFO HE
Email: info@pax-in.com
Country: United Kingdom
City: London
Website: https://hayativapor.com/

Learn More:
https://hayativapor.com/pages/linkhub

Photos are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81cf1dd4-e06a-4867-b8db-df72c4ea5fca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7110ccbb-69d2-4ebb-88e0-49c654229c99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3289eb-db9e-4829-9de8-69242c59ebf3


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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