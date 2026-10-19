Proya Cosmetics inaugurates its new Europe Innovation Center Laboratory in France

SURESNES, France, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the creation of the PROYA EUROPE INNOVATION CENTER at La Défense - Paris in 2024, the inauguration of the new Europe Innovation Center Laboratory in Suresnes on October 13, 2026, marks a new stage in the company's presence in Europe, reflecting its ambition for international development and closer local ties.

A new role within Proya Cosmetics' research and innovation ecosystem

Proya Cosmetics' new Europe Innovation Center Laboratory in France will complement the company's three R&D and innovation centers, while creating real synergies.

It will focus in particular on fields where Europe has solid scientific and technological expertise, such as longevity, skin biology, biotechnology, and sustainable ingredients and technologies.

It will be able to collaborate with the company's R&D center in Hangzhou Longwu, China, which works on formulation, ingredients, product safety and efficacy, as well as fundamental and applied research, and with its Shanghai center, whose work is devoted to hair care and the scalp microbiome.

Covering 450 m², with 76 pieces of cutting-edge equipment and 7 dedicated researchers, the Europe Innovation Center Laboratory will help generate new scientific knowledge and open up new research areas with strong growth potential, while fostering scientific and industrial collaboration across Europe.

"This Europe Innovation Center Laboratory connects the European and Chinese ecosystems to draw on combined strengths and create new innovation capabilities through the interaction of scientific, cultural and consumer perspectives," said Mr. Hou Juncheng, Founder and Chairman of Proya Cosmetics.

Two opportunities to meet in October 2026

The inauguration of the Europe Innovation Center Laboratory, on October 13, 2026, brought together numerous scientific and institutional partners, as well as companies. It is followed by COSMETIC 360, the international trade show for the fragrance and cosmetics industry, held at the Carrousel du Louvre on October 14 and 15, 2026, where Proya Cosmetics will present its research activities to more than 5,500 visitors from 70 countries.

Proya Cosmetics is also taking part in the show's Innovation Challenges, this year under the theme of REGENERATIONS, to meet project leaders, explore with them how their technologies could be applied to the cosmetics sector, and identify the R&D adaptations required.

Furthermore, on October 14, 2026, Dr. Sun Peiwen, Chief R&D and Innovation Officer of Proya Cosmetics, delivered a keynote speech titled From Efficiency to Regeneration, an integrated model for low-carbon and resource-positive cosmetic manufacturing, sharing the company's explorations in innovative R&D, intelligent manufacturing, and sustainable development. On October 15, 2026, Dr. Lieve Declercq, Chief Scientific Advisor of Proya Cosmetics and VP of the Proya Europe Innovation Center, also took part in a roundtable discussion on open innovation, examining how global research networks and emerging technologies can be leveraged to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into tangible consumer benefits.

Proya Cosmetics' participation in Cosmetic 360, alongside the opening of its new laboratory in France, underscores the company's commitment to connecting global scientific expertise with local innovation. By strengthening international research collaboration and bridging fundamental science with practical applications, Proya Cosmetics aims to advance beauty innovation and deliver science-driven solutions that better meet evolving consumer needs.

About Proya Cosmetics:

Founded in 2003, Proya Cosmetics is a Chinese company specializing in the research, production and marketing of cosmetic products. Its portfolio covers skincare, makeup, hair care and body care.

Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2017 under the stock code 603605, Proya Cosmetics posted revenue of RMB 10.597 billion in 2025 and has ranked first among Chinese cosmetics companies by revenue for the third consecutive year.

Unveiled in 2025, the "Double Ten" strategy aims to bring Proya Cosmetics into the world's top ten cosmetics companies within the next ten years. The objective covers the company's size, its capabilities, the quality of its growth and its sustainable development policy.

Its strategy rests on two main drivers, technological research and talent, and on four key transformations: digitalization and the intelligent use of data in operations, the internationalization of activities, the development of industrial platforms, and cooperation within an ecosystem of partners.

PROYA, TIMAGE, Off&Relax, Flower Knows, HAPSODE, CORRECTORS, INSBAHA, Awaken Seeds, SINGULADERM, UZERO and ANYA make up the Proya Cosmetics portfolio in 2026.

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