Nanjing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2026) - On October 1, Nanjing Museum Mile, the boundary-free cultural project along Changjiang Road in Xuanwu District officially opened, alongside the launch of the month-long Nanjing Museum Mile Culture Month. Home to one of China's most vibrant concentrations of museums and cultural institutions, the revitalized district welcomes visitors worldwide with an open design that removes physical barriers and integrates culture, commerce and public life.

During the seven-day National Day holiday following the opening, Nanjing Museum Mile and its on-site cultural venues recorded around 1.8 million visits, generating approximately CNY 580 million in tourism-related spending. The boundary-free approach has helped boost cultural tourism consumption, positioning Nanjing Museum Mile as a gateway to Nanjing's history and China's vibrant urban culture.





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A Cultural Corridor Without Walls

Stretching 1,800 meters through the Xuanwu District, Nanjing Museum Mile brings together 1,800 years of Nanjing's urban history. From relics of the Six Dynasties and Yunjin brocade weaving traditions of the Ming and Qing Dynasties to historic architecture and contemporary art galleries, cultural landmarks blend seamlessly with modern commercial spaces and everyday life.

Physical transformations have made culture more accessible. Nanjing Culture and Art Center removed perimeter railings to create an open-air cultural gathering space. Jiangsu Art Museum removed its northern wall, transforming a sunken plaza into a multi-level art space. Nanjing Library installed decorative openwork metal railings to improve visibility. Together, these changes create an open, walkable cultural corridor.





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Where Tradition Meets Modernity: Discovering Nanjing

Throughout the month-long celebration, more than 100 events brought culture into streets and public squares. Intangible cultural heritage demonstrations, light-and-shadow shows, street art exhibitions and launches of new cultural and creative products turned the entire road into a continuous cultural experience.

To make exploration easier for international visitors, the Nanjing Museum Mile Cultural Pass combines admission to major cultural venues and access to performances in a single purchase. Mini-program-based augmented reality experiences, audio tours and AI-powered guides offer on-demand cultural insights as visitors explore.





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A Cultural Destination Worth Exploring

Home to many of Nanjing's major natural and cultural attractions, Xuanwu District offers international visitors an ideal starting point. Here, rich historical heritage combined with premium accommodations invites travelers to slow down and explore at their own pace.

A new partnership recruitment initiative for Nanjing Museum Mile brings together cultural institutions, commercial complexes and tourism businesses. It welcomes partnerships with international tourism operators, travel agencies and brands in commercial development, joint events, ticket distribution and co-branding, while promoting Nanjing Museum Mile globally.

"Embodying 1,800 years of Nanjing's urban heritage, this area connects individual museums into a cultural corridor without walls," said Li Peng, head of the Xuanwu Culture and Tourism Group. "We aim to transform a simple museum visit into a memorable urban experience, offering visitors worldwide a gateway to Nanjing and China's vibrant urban culture."





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Background Information & Media Contact

About Nanjing Museum Mile (on Changjiang Road, Nanjing): Stretching 1,800 meters, Nanjing Museum Mile along Changjiang Road connects cultural landmarks spanning the Six Dynasties to the present day. It is positioned as one of China's most culturally rich and vibrant boundary-free museum districts.

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