EQS-News: NEXTDC Limited / Key word(s): Market Report/AGM/EGM

NEXTDC Limited [ASX:NXT] announces its Annual General Meeting in Sydney, Australia, 20 November 2026 (news with additional features)



19.10.2026 / 04:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) today announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held in Sydney, Australia on 20 November 2026. The full Notice of Meeting, which sets out the business of the meeting and how to participate, has been lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is being sent to shareholders. A copy of the Notice of Meeting is available at NEXTDC's website at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre. This notice is published for the information of holders of NEXTDC's A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473XXX) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Additional features:



File: FY26 Notice of Annual General Meeting





19.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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