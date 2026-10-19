Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Tsodilo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TSD) (OTCQB: TSDRF) (FSE: TZO) ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its strategic collaborative research alliances supporting its critical minerals ("CM") and rare earth element exploration ("REE") at the 100% owned Gcwihaba Metals Project in Northwest Botswana. The alliance pairs the Company's exploration database with specialist Institutions: Botswana Institute for Technology Research & Innovation ("BITRI"), University of Cape Town ("UCT") and Battelle Memorial Institute ("Battelle"). (See, Tsodilo Resources Ltd. - News Releases).

The BITRI and UCT programs are geological studies of a small number of drill-core samples, selected to understand the mineralogy, rock chemistry and texture of the C27 skarn and how rare earth elements are hosted. These are geological studies, not assays. The Company's previously reported drill-core assays remain the basis for grade at Gcwihaba Metals Project.

1. BITRI - Preliminary C27 Skarn Characterization Complete

Following the collaborative research initiative announced May 4, 2026, in which the Company indicated it would engage BITRI scientists with respect to sample preparation and analysis, BITRI's Centre for Material Science has completed a preliminary geochemical and mineralogical characterization of four selected drill-core samples from the C27 skarn at the Gcwihaba project - TREE-C27-2-103 (147.10 m), TREE-C27-2-107 (159.50 m) and TREE-C27-2-110 (165.65 m) from drillhole 1822C27_2, and TREE-C27-6-119 (159.80 m) from drillhole 1822C27_6, with all analyses performed at its Gaborone laboratories using X-ray diffraction (XRD); X-ray fluorescence (XRF); inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS); and, scanning electron microscopy with energy-dispersive spectroscopy (SEM-EDX).

Of the four samples analyzed, TREE-C27-6-119 returned the highest ΣREE+Y result: 1,794 ppm (0.18% on an elemental basis), including 403 ppm critical REEs (Nd+Pr+Dy+Tb+Eu+Y). Results across the four samples ranged from 85 to 1,794 ppm ΣREE+Y, and all four samples show strong light-REE-enriched patterns. SEM-EDX imaging of sample TREE-C27-6-119 showed iron-associated Ce-La-Nd-rich inclusions within micro-fractured, weathered pyroxene, while XRD identified skarn mineralogies ranging from near-pure magnetite to diopside-rich calc-silicate across the four samples.

Base and precious metals are also present at trace levels: magnetite-rich sample TREE-C27-2-103 returned the peak copper (948 ppm; 0.095%) and cobalt (184 ppm; 0.018%) values of the four samples, together with zinc of 251 ppm as ZnO (0.025% ZnO; XRF value), while calc-silicate sample TREE-C27-2-107 recorded chromium of 368 ppm as Cr2O3 (0.037%; XRF value); silver was detected in all four samples, ranging from 4.8 to 11.5 ppm (0.0005-0.0012%).

Note: BITRI's results are from four selected drill-core samples and are reported as elemental concentrations (ppm) using BITRI's analytical methods, these elemental results are not directly comparable with the Company's previously reported oxide-basis TREO drill intercepts. January 13, 2026, results are reported as TREO oxide-equivalent grades over downhole intervals from a separate assay program.

2. University of Cape Town - Preliminary QEMSCAN Mineralogical Study Identifies Cerium-Rich Allanite as the Principal REE Host

A UCT research team has completed a preliminary mineralogical study of C27 drill core using two complementary techniques: micro-X-ray fluorescence ("micro-XRF") element mapping and QEMSCAN automated mineral mapping. QEMSCAN was run on eleven sections, seven from drillhole 1822C27_6 (158.2-164.2 m) and four from 1822C27_2 (147.0-147.35 m and 242.1 m) Four of these were also mapped by micro-XRF. Nine sections came from mineralized intervals and two from weakly mineralized rock just above and below the main zone in drillhole 1822C27_6. Both techniques give consistent results on the same sections and indicate that cerium-rich allanite ("Ce-allanite"), a rare-earth-bearing mineral of the epidote family, is the principal REE host.

Ce-allanite tracks the REE mineralization in the rock. In the main zone of 1822C27_6 (161.1 m and 161.8 m), Ce-allanite makes up 26-27% by weight of the minerals identified, occurring as coarse, well-formed crystals several millimeters long. In the two weakly mineralized sections, Ce-allanite is below 0.2%. By contrast, the broader "allanite" group does not track mineralization and appears to include a REE poor epidote. Apatite plays at most a minor role, making up no more than 2.8% of any section analyzed. The REE minerals are found in clinopyroxene-plagioclase skarn. The Carbonate-rich skarn and garnet-rich skarn contain few REE minerals. In drillhole 1822C27_2, the skarn at 147 m also carries iron sulphides, iron oxides and minor chalcopyrite (a copper mineral), the same iron-oxide-sulphide association that BITRI identified at 147.1 m. At 242.1 m, an iron-oxide-rich pyroxene skarn hosts coarse Ce-allanite clusters, within the broader mineralized zone previously reported in that hole.

REE minerals vary sharply within a single interval. Two sections from the same one-meter interval contained 26.6% and 0.1% Ce-allanite. The rare earth minerals are heterogeneous at the centimeter scale, with the piece of core analyzed reflecting its own mineralogy, not the grade of the interval. From analysis works, coarse allanite can be seen in drill core. These findings will help guide core logging and sampling in the Company's upcoming planned drill program. Follow-up electron-microprobe, LA-ICP-MS and oxygen-isotope work will measure the REE content of each allanite group, a key input to future metallurgical testwork and most importantly, help identify the source of the mineralizing fluids.

Geological context. C27's Ce-allanite-dominant skarn mineralogy is comparable to the Bastnäs-type REE skarns of Sweden, the allanite-bearing skarn zone of the operating Sin Quyen copper mine in Vietnam, and the allanite-bearing gold-copper skarn systems of Yunnan, China (Beiya and Machangqing), where hydrothermal allanite carries the light rare earths.

Note: These comparisons are geological only; the Company has not verified the information published on these deposits, and mineralization on those properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Gcwihaba Metals Project.

3. Battelle - First-Stage Predictive AI Model Complete

Battelle has completed a first-stage artificial-intelligence model trained on the Company's Gcwihaba exploration database, integrating drillhole geochemistry with regional gravity, magnetic and electromagnetic survey data. Designed to work with the incomplete, multi-survey coverage typical of historical exploration datasets, the model is intended to support the identification of REE-anomalous drillholes; in Battelle's internal testing it performed at a level comparable to a standard benchmark approach, with performance expected to improve as additional data are incorporated. The Company intends to incorporate the model's output into the ranking of exploration target areas and identify additional areas of interest for follow-up exploration and future targeted drilling campaigns.

Tsodilo's Chairman and CEO, James M. Bruchs, comments:

"We are very encouraged by how these three collaborations now work together across the Gcwihaba exploration value chain, from the minerals in the rocks to the drill targets. BITRI's geological study has characterized the C27 skarn rock types and their polymetallic signature; UCT's mineralogical study shows that cerium-rich allanite carries the rare earths in our mineralized core, and that coarse allanite can be recognized in core during logging, giving our geologists a quick visual guide to REE-rich zones; and, Battelle has delivered the first-stage artificial-intelligence model we announced in March. Each layer adds to and sharpens the next."

"Equally important, this progress is being built with Botswana's own scientific institutions, creating lasting in-country capability alongside international expertise. With follow-on work underway on all three fronts, we look forward to using these insights to guide planned follow-up drilling, and to sharing further results as these collaborations advance."

Cautionary Note Regarding Preliminary Results

The results summarized in this news release are preliminary findings from geological studies of a small number of selected drill-core samples and sections and are presented for geological scientific context only. The samples evaluated by BITRI and UCT were used for geological studies, not assays. BITRI and UCT programs were not developed for grade purposes and should not be considered as such. Results do not represent the mineralized intervals the samples came from and are not comparable with the oxide-basis (TREO) intercepts previously reported by the Company. UCT's QEMSCAN mineral proportions are reported in weight percent for mineral groups whose classification, including the definition of the "allanite" and "Ce-allanite" groups, is being checked; the micro-XRF results are semi-quantitative; and all mineral identifications remain preliminary pending electron-microprobe and LA-ICP-MS confirmation. BITRI conducted its analyses under documented analytical procedures. For the ICP-MS work, calibration standards were prepared from Supelco Certipur multi-element and TraceCert rare-earth certified reference solutions, and each sample was scanned in three replicates. The XRF instrument was checked using an STG2 glass standard cross-referenced against AMIS0114 certified-reference-material statistics. These results have not been used to estimate a mineral resource, and there can be no assurance that further work will result in one. The Battelle model is a research and exploration-ranking tool; its outputs are not drilling recommendations, mineralization estimates or economic assessments, and there can be no assurance that any area it ranks highly contains mineralization.

See, Tsodilo Resources Ltd. - Botswana, for additional information on Gcwihaba's metal projects.

About Rare Earth Elements

The rare earth elements are an abundant group of seventeen elements composed of scandium, yttrium, and the lanthanides. The elements range in crustal abundance from cerium, the 25th most abundant element of the seventy-eight common elements in the earth's crust at 60 parts per million, to thulium and lutetium, the least abundant rare-earth elements at about 0.5 part per million. The elemental forms of rare earth are iron gray to silvery lustrous metals that are typically soft, malleable, and ductile and usually reactive, especially at elevated temperatures or when finely divided.

The rare earth elements unique properties are used in a wide variety of applications. (Source: USGS National Minerals Information Center). NdFeB magnets are the most widely used, driving demand for four key REEs: Neodymium and Praseodymium as core inputs, and Dysprosium and Terbium, as essential additives for thermal stability. (Source: African Development Bank, Critical Mineral Insights 9 - Rare Earth Elements, November 24, 2025). In 2024, the U.S. imported 80% of the rare earth elements it used." (Source: USGS News Release, Interior Department releases final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, November 14, 2025)

About BITRI

BITRI is a national research center where ideas meet practical solutions. Established in 2012, BITRI exists to turn research into real-world technologies that truly make a difference to the lives of Batswana. Its mission is to create home-grown, sustainable innovations that address national priorities, maximize the use of local resources, and deliver lasting impact. Visit BITRI for more information, visit www.bitri.co.bw

About UCT

The Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Cape Town is a leading Earth science research center in Africa, recognized for its work in mineral systems, geochemistry, and applied exploration. The department hosts postgraduate research programs driven by independent, thesis-based investigation and is supported by strong industry and international collaborations. Its research contributes to advancing understanding of Earth processes and resource systems, with direct application to mineral exploration and environmental challenges. For more information, visit https://science.uct.ac.za/department-geological-sciences .

About Battelle Memorial Institute

Battelle Memorial Institute is a global leader in applied science and technology, with deep expertise spanning data analytics, artificial intelligence, materials characterization, and advanced processing technologies. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since 1929, Battelle manages or co-manages seven U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories and serves clients across national security, energy, environmental, and life sciences sectors. Battelle's critical minerals practice brings together capabilities across the full value chain, from AI-driven exploration analytics and resource characterization to separation technologies and process optimization, supporting clients and government partners in securing domestic and allied supply chains for strategically important materials. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Tsodilo Resources Limited

Tsodilo Resources Limited is an international mineral resource exploration company engaged in the search for economic metal deposits at its Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") projects in Botswana. The Company has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area consisting of five metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses all located in the North-West District of Botswana.

QP Disclosure

Overall supervision of the Company's exploration program is the responsibility of Asele Maboshe Pr. Sci. Nat., "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), who has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release and is not independent of the Company.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, the impact of strategic partnerships and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, changes in equity markets, changes in general economic conditions, market volatility, political developments in Botswana and surrounding countries, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, exploration and development risks, the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, uncertainties relating to availability and cost of funds, timing and content of work programs, results of exploration activities, interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, risks relating to variations in the diamond grade and kimberlite lithologies; variations in rates of recovery and breakage; estimates of grade and quality of diamonds, variations in diamond valuations and future diamond prices; the state of world diamond markets, reliability of mineral property titles, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required project approvals, operational and infrastructure risk and other risks involved in the diamond exploration and development business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

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