Renewable energy developer Swift Current Energy is suing First Solar in New York state court, alleging the manufacturer knowingly supplied defective solar modules and used deceptive testing to hide significant performance issues. The complaint, filed in Sept. 2026, alleges that First Solar supplied over 2.4 million defective Series 6 Plus and Series 7 thin-film cadmium telluride modules across three major U.S. solar installations, including the 800 MW Double Black Diamond project in Illinois. The developer states it paid more than $360 million for the equipment, which it claims has consistently ...

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