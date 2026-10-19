Four proposed solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects that would add a combined 12.66 GW of new generation capacity to the grid have been successful in the South Australian government's competitive tender process for land released under the state's renewable energy framework. The successful proposals have now secured the right to apply for a renewable energy feasibility licence in the Whyalla West release area, part of more than 11,000 square kilometres of land opened by the state government earlier this year for the potential development of large-scale renewables projects. The successful ...

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