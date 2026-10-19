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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 08:24 Uhr
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InfiMotion Inside: Industry-Leading E-Drive Systems Power Multiple Brands at the Paris Motor Show

InfiMotion Inside: Industry-Leading E-Drive Systems Power Multiple Brands at the Paris Motor Show

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Paris Motor Show runs October 12 to 18 at the Paris Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center. InfiMotion Technology, a core force in China's powertrain sector, does not exhibit independently - yet its electric drive systems appear across multiple automaker lineups, including nearly every vehicle on the Geely Auto stand, plus Lynk & Co, Zeekr, and Smart models. The Geely stand also hosts the European debut of the Monjaro EM-i alongside the EX2, EX5, and STARRAY EM-i. InfiMotion's newest products also appear at Geely's UTAC roadshow in France, giving European media direct access to its next-generation e-drive portfolio.

Technological Leadership: Setting Global Benchmarks

InfiMotion's new off-road dual-motor e-drive - the only locking dual-motor system in its class - debuts on the Geely K011, delivering 220 kW per motor and combined peak torque of 2 x 4,500 N•m. Its differential-lock controller stacks output onto one side to free a stuck vehicle; per-wheel distribution reaches 9,000 N•m at one wheel, a 200% amplification. It is IPX8-rated, having passed iceberg impact and submersion tests.

The portfolio spans 400V to 900V. The TP501 900V co-axial dual motor drive uses a semi-solid die-cast magnesium alloy housing, cutting weight by 30%. The P600 Compact EDU, above 750V, achieves 92.4% CLTC efficiency through Mini-Pin winding and 0.2 mm ultra-thin silicon steel. Proprietary deep oil-cooling enables over 100 consecutive full-throttle accelerations without degradation. The off-road system is already in series production, and the 11-in-1 domain-controlled EDU launched in 2024 powers the Geely Galaxy E5, China's top-exporting A-segment electric SUV.

Global Competitiveness: A Growing International Footprint

In H1 2026, InfiMotion ranked among China's top three suppliers by shipment for electric motors and inverters. Its R&D network spans Wuxi, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Gothenburg, with 1,000+ engineers including 100+ Swedish software specialists. Five smart manufacturing bases in China support a global supply footprint reaching Europe and Malaysia. Its CNAS-certified testing center houses the world's first 30,000 rpm motor test bench, with validation spanning -60°C to 140°C thermal cycling, 1,500-hour salt spray, and 2,500-hour endurance runs.

About InfiMotion Technology

InfiMotion Technology is a global innovator in intelligent e-drive systems, providing full-spectrum green smart mobility solutions. Core products include electric drive systems, domain controllers, charging systems, and battery management systems. Serving leading automakers worldwide, it delivers proven, traceable, mass-produced e-drive solutions from A0-class vehicles to supercars.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infimotion-inside-industry-leading-e-drive-systems-power-multiple-brands-at-the-paris-motor-show-302912343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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