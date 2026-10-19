Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) Limited introduces two retail funds of funds from GIFT City

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) Limited introduces two retail funds of funds from GIFT City

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. has announced the establishment of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar to strengthen its global investment solutions. Regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the new entity will focus on building investment solutions that enable Indian and foreign investors to participate in global opportunities through the IFSC.

As part of its initial offerings from GIFT City for retail investors, the entity will offer - ABSL Emerging Market Equity Fund (Outbound) and ABSL India Growth Fund (Inbound), providing Indian and NRI/foreign investors respectively, with access to diversified investment opportunities.

The ABSL Emerging Market Equity Fund, an open-ended thematic fund of fund retail scheme under the IFSCA Fund Management Regulations, will seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in funds that invest in emerging markets. The fund will invest predominantly in units of ARGA Emerging Market Equity Fund and/or other emerging market funds. The underlying ARGA strategy follows a value-oriented investment approach across emerging markets, supported by quantitative screening and fundamental research. The Fund provides resident Indians an opportunity to invest in global emerging markets through the LRS route and allows eligible Indian corporates to participate through the OPI route.

The ABSL India Growth Fund is an open-ended diversified fund of fund retail scheme investing in equity-oriented schemes (including ETFs and Index Funds) of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. The Fund is actively managed and dynamically allocated across a range of schemes, sectors, market caps, and investment themes, helping investors capture opportunities across market conditions through one well-diversified portfolio.

Commenting on the new offerings, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, "The evolution of GIFT City reflects India's growing role in the global financial landscape and its ambition to emerge as a credible hub for cross-border financial activity. For ABSL AMC, establishing our presence at GIFT IFSC is therefore more than an expansion of our product portfolio. It is a strategic step towards building our global investment capabilities from India. Through Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) Limited, we aim to create investment solutions that enable Indian investors to participate in global growth opportunities and NRI/ foreign investors to participate in the India's growth story. This is supported by our investment experience and the capabilities of leading Indian and global investment managers. The Emerging Market Equity Fund and India Growth Fund form the initial offerings in this journey, and we intend to progressively build a differentiated suite of global investment solutions from the IFSC."

For eligible investors, international investing can provide access to companies, sectors and investment themes with an initial investment amount of USD 500 and in multiples of USD 100, with subsequent investments starting at USD 100 and in multiples of USD 100. This gives an exposure beyond the limited representation in domestic markets, while also helping diversify portfolios across geographies.

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