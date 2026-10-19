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Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 12^th October 2026 to Friday 16^th October 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                (GBp) 
12/10/2026             41,000 680.1641        675.0    687.5 
13/10/2026             30,000 683.0603        678.5    685.0 
14/10/2026             40,000 672.6879        666.0    684.5 
15/10/2026             40,000 655.6934        649.0    665.5 
16/10/2026             40,000 662.4344        654.0    667.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,530,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,515,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary  Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     shares purchased   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
                         Time) 
12/10/2026  539         679.25    16:10:22     00083242544TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  343         679.00    16:09:52     00083242504TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  951         679.00    16:09:52     00083242503TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  134         678.00    16:09:40     00083242474TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  46          678.00    16:07:43     00083242372TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  2846         678.50    16:07:42     00083242370TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1278         678.50    16:07:42     00083242371TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  637         677.50    16:07:35     00083242367TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  161         677.50    16:04:44     00083242245TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  152         677.50    16:04:07     00083242221TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  44          677.50    15:51:58     00083241424TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  375         677.50    15:48:10     00083241183TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  667         677.50    15:43:50     00083240931TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1047         678.50    15:38:53     00083240674TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1066         678.50    15:38:53     00083240675TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1079         680.00    15:27:51     00083239927TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  934         680.00    15:27:18     00083239905TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  169         678.50    15:19:06     00083239609TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  969         680.00    15:02:13     00083238621TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  179         678.50    14:59:47     00083238452TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  108         680.50    14:50:24     00083237978TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  982         680.50    14:50:24     00083237979TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1052         682.00    14:41:46     00083237580TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  977         683.50    14:36:33     00083237095TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1101         684.00    14:36:33     00083237094TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1517         684.00    14:35:33     00083237017TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  36          680.50    14:25:22     00083236524TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  190         680.50    14:19:15     00083236302TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  912         680.50    14:19:15     00083236303TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1051         679.50    13:54:10     00083235475TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1062         679.50    13:38:18     00083235024TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1096         680.50    13:35:09     00083234833TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  960         681.00    13:34:41     00083234788TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1049         681.00    13:33:15     00083234710TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  3759         680.50    13:32:13     00083234695TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  737         675.00    12:58:56     00083233646TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  235         675.00    12:58:56     00083233647TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  53          675.00    12:58:56     00083233645TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1441         677.00    12:47:40     00083233411TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  918         678.00    12:47:40     00083233410TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  4          678.00    11:38:23     00083231605TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  493         678.00    11:38:23     00083231604TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  422         678.00    11:38:23     00083231603TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  5          678.00    11:30:08     00083231346TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1064         678.00    11:01:41     00083230606TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  988         679.50    10:39:27     00083230061TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1013         681.00    10:30:17     00083229919TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1008         680.50    09:37:39     00083228215TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1022         683.00    09:36:09     00083228197TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1022         686.00    09:13:13     00083227214TRLO0 XLON 
12/10/2026  1107         687.50    09:09:24     00083226981TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  172         683.50    16:17:58     00083272818TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  235         684.50    16:17:58     00083272817TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  271         684.50    16:17:58     00083272816TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1070         681.50    16:07:38     00083271679TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1070         681.00    15:59:42     00083271019TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1114         681.50    15:54:07     00083270671TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  247         681.50    15:52:07     00083270471TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  816         681.00    15:46:47     00083270014TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  295         681.00    15:46:47     00083270013TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  996         681.00    15:46:47     00083270012TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1047         680.50    15:33:02     00083269284TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  378         680.50    15:32:36     00083269271TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  297         681.00    15:32:05     00083269258TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  794         680.50    15:31:50     00083269247TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  219         680.50    15:29:38     00083269080TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1002         678.50    15:08:12     00083267378TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  994         683.00    14:53:52     00083265813TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1074         684.50    14:47:33     00083265521TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  729         684.50    14:47:33     00083265520TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  175         684.50    14:40:20     00083264966TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1082         684.50    14:30:27     00083264110TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1039         684.50    14:30:27     00083264109TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1385         684.50    14:25:24     00083263770TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  904         684.50    13:59:42     00083262463TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1047         685.00    13:21:03     00083260485TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  991         685.00    13:21:03     00083260484TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  933         685.00    13:21:03     00083260483TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  28          685.00    13:21:03     00083260482TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  537         685.00    13:21:03     00083260481TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  537         685.00    13:21:03     00083260480TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  907         685.00    12:16:51     00083258083TRLO0 XLON 
13/10/2026  1067         685.00    12:16:51     00083258082TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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