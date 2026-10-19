DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 12^th October 2026 to Friday 16^th October 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 12/10/2026 41,000 680.1641 675.0 687.5 13/10/2026 30,000 683.0603 678.5 685.0 14/10/2026 40,000 672.6879 666.0 684.5 15/10/2026 40,000 655.6934 649.0 665.5 16/10/2026 40,000 662.4344 654.0 667.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,530,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,515,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date shares purchased price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue Time) 12/10/2026 539 679.25 16:10:22 00083242544TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 343 679.00 16:09:52 00083242504TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 951 679.00 16:09:52 00083242503TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 134 678.00 16:09:40 00083242474TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 46 678.00 16:07:43 00083242372TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2846 678.50 16:07:42 00083242370TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1278 678.50 16:07:42 00083242371TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 637 677.50 16:07:35 00083242367TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 161 677.50 16:04:44 00083242245TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 152 677.50 16:04:07 00083242221TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 44 677.50 15:51:58 00083241424TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 375 677.50 15:48:10 00083241183TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 667 677.50 15:43:50 00083240931TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1047 678.50 15:38:53 00083240674TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1066 678.50 15:38:53 00083240675TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1079 680.00 15:27:51 00083239927TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 934 680.00 15:27:18 00083239905TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 169 678.50 15:19:06 00083239609TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 969 680.00 15:02:13 00083238621TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 179 678.50 14:59:47 00083238452TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 108 680.50 14:50:24 00083237978TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 982 680.50 14:50:24 00083237979TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1052 682.00 14:41:46 00083237580TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 977 683.50 14:36:33 00083237095TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1101 684.00 14:36:33 00083237094TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1517 684.00 14:35:33 00083237017TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 36 680.50 14:25:22 00083236524TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 190 680.50 14:19:15 00083236302TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 912 680.50 14:19:15 00083236303TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1051 679.50 13:54:10 00083235475TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1062 679.50 13:38:18 00083235024TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1096 680.50 13:35:09 00083234833TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 960 681.00 13:34:41 00083234788TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1049 681.00 13:33:15 00083234710TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 3759 680.50 13:32:13 00083234695TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 737 675.00 12:58:56 00083233646TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 235 675.00 12:58:56 00083233647TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 53 675.00 12:58:56 00083233645TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1441 677.00 12:47:40 00083233411TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 918 678.00 12:47:40 00083233410TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 4 678.00 11:38:23 00083231605TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 493 678.00 11:38:23 00083231604TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 422 678.00 11:38:23 00083231603TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 5 678.00 11:30:08 00083231346TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1064 678.00 11:01:41 00083230606TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 988 679.50 10:39:27 00083230061TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1013 681.00 10:30:17 00083229919TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1008 680.50 09:37:39 00083228215TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1022 683.00 09:36:09 00083228197TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1022 686.00 09:13:13 00083227214TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1107 687.50 09:09:24 00083226981TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 172 683.50 16:17:58 00083272818TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 235 684.50 16:17:58 00083272817TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 271 684.50 16:17:58 00083272816TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1070 681.50 16:07:38 00083271679TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1070 681.00 15:59:42 00083271019TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1114 681.50 15:54:07 00083270671TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 247 681.50 15:52:07 00083270471TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 816 681.00 15:46:47 00083270014TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 295 681.00 15:46:47 00083270013TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 996 681.00 15:46:47 00083270012TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1047 680.50 15:33:02 00083269284TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 378 680.50 15:32:36 00083269271TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 297 681.00 15:32:05 00083269258TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 794 680.50 15:31:50 00083269247TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 219 680.50 15:29:38 00083269080TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1002 678.50 15:08:12 00083267378TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 994 683.00 14:53:52 00083265813TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1074 684.50 14:47:33 00083265521TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 729 684.50 14:47:33 00083265520TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 175 684.50 14:40:20 00083264966TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1082 684.50 14:30:27 00083264110TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1039 684.50 14:30:27 00083264109TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1385 684.50 14:25:24 00083263770TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 904 684.50 13:59:42 00083262463TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1047 685.00 13:21:03 00083260485TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 991 685.00 13:21:03 00083260484TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 933 685.00 13:21:03 00083260483TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 28 685.00 13:21:03 00083260482TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 537 685.00 13:21:03 00083260481TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 537 685.00 13:21:03 00083260480TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 907 685.00 12:16:51 00083258083TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1067 685.00 12:16:51 00083258082TRLO0 XLON

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October 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)