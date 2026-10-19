

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX, TLX.AX) and Ekalia, a joint venture between IBA and Framatome, announced a collaboration to advance scalable United States production of astatine-211, or 211At, an alpha-emitting radioisotope being investigated for targeted alpha therapy. The alliance expands into the U.S. the strategic partnership formed by IBA and Framatome in Europe to advance industrial-scale At production. For Telix, the collaboration is expected to support the development of several early-stage therapeutic candidates, including TLX102-Tx, a targeted alpha therapy being evaluated for glioblastoma and leptomeningeal disease, as well as future 211At programs.



Chad Watkins, General Manager, Isotope Strategy at Telix, said: 'This collaboration gives Telix a dedicated, long-term source of astatine-211 to advance our alpha therapy pipeline, and demonstrates the strategic value of the RLS platform as a host for next-generation isotope production in the U.S.'



Telix shares are trading at A$15.40 on ASX, down 2.10%.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News