SWECO AB: Sweco awarded framework agreements worth SEK 500 million for high-security facilities in Sweden

Sweco has won three framework agreements with property company Specialfastigheter with an estimated combined order value of approximately SEK 500 million. The agreements cover feasibility studies, design, and project and construction management for properties used by the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, the Swedish Police Authority and the courts, all of which have stringent requirements for security and functionality.

Specialfastigheter is a Swedish state-owned property company that develops, owns and manages highly secure facilities for essential public services. Its portfolio, which includes prisons, juvenile care homes, courthouses and police facilities, mainly serves Swedish government agencies.



"Sweco's multidisciplinary expertise will support Specialfastigheter as it continues to develop and manage secure, functional properties. These facilities support essential public services, and we look forward to applying our extensive experience from similar projects in Sweden and across Europe to help meet the evolving needs over time," says Fredrik Wallner, Business Area President, Sweco Sweden.



Under the framework agreements, Sweco will support Specialfastigheter in project and construction management as well as investigation and design.



The agreements run from January 2027 to January 2029, with the option to extend them by a further two years, one year at a time. While the framework agreements do not guarantee any volume of work, the estimated combined order value for Sweco is approximately SEK 500 million.



Press photos:

Photo of Sweco Sweden's Fredrik Wallner, free use, please credit: Anna W Thorbjornsson

Stock photo of building, free use, please credit: Getty Images



About Sweco's expertise in security and resilience

Across Europe, Sweco works with public authorities and organisations responsible for essential services and critical infrastructure. Its multidisciplinary expertise includes secure and functional buildings, infrastructure, digital transformation, cybersecurity, contingency planning and resilience. This work is part of Sweco's broader activities in the security and resilience sector, which include risk management, protection of critical systems and continuity of essential services. This expertise applies equally to military and defence projects, including secure facilities and dual-use infrastructure.



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com