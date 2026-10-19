Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc agrees multi-year sportsbook partnership with QuinnBet

UK and Irish operator selects Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook to power its next phase of growth

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services, has signed a multi-year online sportsbook partnership with established UK and Irish operator QuinnBet. Under the agreement, QuinnBet will migrate to Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook, gaining access to the technology, trading expertise and network intelligence that power leading operators across regulated markets worldwide.



Integrating with QuinnBet's selected player account management platform, Pragmatic Solutions, Kambi will support QuinnBet's online growth ambitions in the UK and Ireland, while also providing the flexibility to expand into additional regulated jurisdictions in the future, subject to relevant licensing and regulatory approvals.



As part of the agreement, QuinnBet will leverage the full scope of Kambi's end-to-end sportsbook solution, including a flexible front end, award-winning Bet Builder, advanced AI-powered trading and risk management capabilities, and extensive regulatory expertise. The partnership will enable QuinnBet to deliver engaging betting experiences across the sports most popular with customers in the UK and Ireland, benefitting from Kambi's deep offering for sports including horse racing, football and darts.



QuinnBet will also benefit from the insights and intelligence provided by Kambi's powerful network of more than 70 global partners, where every interaction helps deliver an edge to areas including pricing, trading performance and product development.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "We are very pleased to partner with QuinnBet, an operator with a strong presence in the UK and Ireland and ambitious plans to expand into new jurisdictions. It is another testament to Kambi's position as the partner of choice for operators seeking the combination of sportsbook expertise and powerful network intelligence required to compete effectively in regulated markets, and we are excited to work closely with them in support of their growth objectives".

Brenda Quinn, QuinnBet CEO, said: "Partnering with Kambi is a significant milestone for QuinnBet as we enter our next phase of growth. We wanted a sportsbook partner with world-class technology, trading expertise and flexibility to support our ambitions, while giving us the tools to deliver an engaging experience for our customers. Kambi's proven capabilities across regulated markets make it a strong fit for our business, and we look forward to working together to build on our position in the UK and Ireland and pursue future growth opportunities."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

About QuinnBet

QuinnBet is an established online sportsbook and gaming operator serving customers across the UK and Ireland. The company provides a broad range of sports betting and gaming products, combining a customer-focused approach with a commitment to delivering a competitive and engaging betting experience.



Focused on continued growth, QuinnBet is investing in its sportsbook proposition and technology capabilities to strengthen its offering and meet customers' evolving expectations.

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Kambi X QuinnBet