Expanding renewable energy is not necessarily at odds with the economic interests of countries that depend heavily on oil and gas exports. On the contrary, replacing fossil fuels in domestic energy consumption with renewable electricity could allow these countries to increase export revenues while developing cleaner and more efficient energy systems at home. These are the findings of a new study conducted by researchers at LUT University in Finland, who identified Norway as a particularly successful example of this approach. The country has combined substantial oil and gas production with extensive ...

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