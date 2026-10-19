Lazard Welcomes David Krap as Managing Director and Co-Head of European Consumer, Retail & Leisure

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of David Krap as Managing Director and Co-Head of European Consumer, Retail & Leisure.

David brings over two decades of consumer-focused M&A advisory experience, with a particular focus on food and beverage, home and personal care, and select consumer health categories. He joins Lazard from J.P. Morgan, where he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Consumer & Retail EMEA. Previously, he held senior roles at Credit Suisse, Centerview Partners, and UBS. David holds an honors degree from the European Business School London and is fluent in German and Spanish.

Based in London, David will join Lazard's financial advisory practice for Europe, led by Jean-Louis Girodolle and Cyrus Kapadia. His appointment underscores Lazard's continued investment in senior talent as part of its Lazard 2030 strategy, which includes a commitment to growing the firm's Managing Director ranks across its advisory franchise.

"David is a highly regarded advisor with an exceptional track record of helping boards and management teams navigate complex strategic inflection points and transformative transactions. We are delighted to welcome him to Lazard," said Jean-Louis Girodolle, Co-Head of European Investment Banking.

"David is a trusted counselor to many of the sector's leading businesses, and his deep expertise and longstanding relationships will further strengthen our franchise as we continue to invest in our European platform and enhance our capabilities for clients," said Cyrus Kapadia, Co-Head of European Investment Banking.

"I have long admired Lazard's advisory-led, partnership-oriented model and the strength of its presence and connectivity across Europe and North America. I am a firm believer in the ambitions of the Lazard 2030 strategy and the growth the firm is working to achieve. I look forward to joining Lazard's talented team helping to shape and scale its global consumer franchise," said David Krap.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

Media Relations

Poppy Trowbridge, +44 20 7187 2065

poppy.trowbridge@lazard.com

Flore Larger, +33 6 33 13 41 50

flore.larger@lazard.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lazard-welcomes-david-krap-as-managing-director-and-co-head-of-european-consumer-retail--leisure-302909902.html