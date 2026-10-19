TraceLink, Inc.: TraceLink Expands Global Investment in Track & Trace and Supply Chain Agentic Business Processes

TraceLink Expands Global Investment in Track & Trace and Supply Chain Agentic Business Processes

Dedicated Commercial, R&D, and Services organizations accelerate innovation, customer success, and agentic transformation across both commercial business lines

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced a major organizational investment, establishing dedicated global Commercial, Research & Development (R&D), and Services teams for its Track & Trace Compliance and Supply Chain Agentic Business Process (ABP) businesses.

The evolved operating model provides each business with specialized expertise spanning product innovation, customer engagement and education, implementation, and ongoing success. The investment reinforces TraceLink's long-term commitment to its Track & Trace customers worldwide while accelerating the development and adoption of Agentic Business Processes across both commercial business lines.

Doubling Down on Track & Trace Customer Success and Innovation

TraceLink is expanding its commitment to Track & Trace customers through a new dedicated Customer Account Management organization, continued global compliance innovation, and the rapid introduction of Track & Trace Agentic Business Processes.

Dedicated Customer Account Managers will help organizations that partner with TraceLink maximize the value of their existing investments, improve operational and compliance outcomes, and navigate evolving regulatory requirements. TraceLink continues to advance its multinational compliance roadmap, including emerging requirements in Egypt and Ethiopia, the FDA's transition to a uniform 12-digit National Drug Code, and regulatory developments across other markets.

At the same time, TraceLink is accelerating the introduction of Track & Trace ABPs that combine governed OPUS Agents with serialization, traceability, compliance, and supply network information. These advancements will help customers automate compliance reporting, manage exceptions and recalls, improve productivity, and progressively agentify their Track & Trace operations.

Scaling Supply Chain Agentic Business Processes

Growing adoption of TraceLink's MINT, POET, and groundbreaking OPUS Agents solutions has enabled the company to establish a dedicated global commercialization organization for Supply Chain ABPs.

Specialized Sales Executives, Agentic Business Process Architects, Value Engineers, and supporting teams will work with customers to identify high-value opportunities, establish business cases, and deploy Agentic Business Processes that digitalize and agentify complex supply chain operations across planning, procurement, manufacturing, inventory, logistics, and commerce.

These resources will help customers accelerate their transformation journeys and achieve measurable improvements in productivity, service, cost, working capital, and operational performance.

Dedicated Expertise Across Two Business Lines. One TraceLink Platform.

"We are making major investments for our customers with enormous opportunities ahead," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "By aligning our Commercial, R&D, and Services organizations around each business, we are strengthening our commitment to existing customers while accelerating transformation and growth. Agentic Business Processes are central to the future of both Track & Trace and Supply Chain operations. We intend to create synergistic value for all end-to-end supply chain processes."

Both business lines operate on TraceLink's OPUS Platform and Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network, enabling customers to build on existing digital foundations as they adopt new Agentic Business Processes. Track & Trace Compliance intersects and integrates with all end-to-end supply chain operations. With the single Agentic OPUS Platform, customers can integrate business transactions and information, with agents working across all processes.

Customers benefit from dedicated expertise across each business, coordinated account engagement, and the full support of TraceLink's global services, technical support, education resources, and partner ecosystem.

Learn More at FutureLink Barcelona

Explore TraceLink's latest Track & Trace capabilities, emerging Track & Trace ABPs, and Supply Chain Agentic Business Processes at FutureLink Barcelona, October 19-21, 2026.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model, enabling organizations to perform and improve supply chain work across their business and trading partner networks. The OPUS Agentic Supply Chain Operating System brings together Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, governed OPUS Agents, and the Integrate-Once Agentic Business Network to link systems, end-to-end business transactions, and collaborative peer-to-peer processes with trusted, real-time operational context. In this agentic environment, humans and agents work together with greater speed, reasoning, control, and accountability to improve organizational productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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