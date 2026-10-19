Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BY

WKN: A0M4W9 | ISIN: CNE100000296 | Ticker-Symbol: BY6
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 09:45
8,419 Euro
+0,91 % +0,076
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
Hong Kong 50
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
BYD CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYD CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4108,41909:45
8,4108,41909:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 09:10 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BYD Energy Storage Accelerates Global BESS After-Sales Network Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD Energy Storage has built a comprehensive after-sales service network in a multi-tier framework: station O&M, project centers, regional centers and global headquarters.

BYD 9 global O&M centers, 24/7 support

BYD Energy Storage operates nine O&M centers globally, each spanning 2,500 square meters. Its after-sales service network covers China, Chile, South Africa, the UK, the US, Australia, Japan, Poland, and the Middle East. New service centers will open in South Africa and Bulgaria in 2027 to further expand its global service footprint. The centers deliver core functions including spare parts storage and management, batteries repair and maintenance, regional spare parts allocation, batteries recycling, and training for locally hired engineers.

BYD Energy Storage's regional centers fully comply with local regulatory requirements, deliver structured workforce training and enable rapid on-site response. The professional service team comprises over 200 field engineers and more than 100 R&D specialists. The company enforces standardized service SLAs: response within 24 hours, on-site arrival within 48 hours, and fault troubleshooting within 7 days.

The company's global service network has achieved widespread coverage. It forms a multi-point supply network that ensures rapid spare parts delivery worldwide. Furthermore, leveraging localized production lines, its O&M teams integrate regional resources to deliver local battery repair services, providing global customers with fast, convenient, and localized after-sales support.

"Our global service footprint is tailored to our fast-growing BESS deployments. Trustworthy after-sales support underpins the long-term stable operation of energy storage assets," commented Mr. He Dehong, Head of Global After-sales Service at BYD Energy Storage.

Guided by its vision, empower global energy storage industry with digital and intelligent service, BYD Energy Storage's mature global O&M system strongly supports its expanding battery energy storage footprint. The company topped global BESS shipments at over 60 GWh in 2025, and has delivered more than 650 energy storage projects in total, supported by standardized, localized after-sales services for reliable asset operation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f150774f-bf11-471f-bf44-db38b73cb624



BYD Energy Storage media contact: Xie Yuwen; xie.yuwen1@byd.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.