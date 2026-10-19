BYD Energy Storage Accelerates Global BESS After-Sales Network Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD Energy Storage has built a comprehensive after-sales service network in a multi-tier framework: station O&M, project centers, regional centers and global headquarters.





BYD Energy Storage operates nine O&M centers globally, each spanning 2,500 square meters. Its after-sales service network covers China, Chile, South Africa, the UK, the US, Australia, Japan, Poland, and the Middle East. New service centers will open in South Africa and Bulgaria in 2027 to further expand its global service footprint. The centers deliver core functions including spare parts storage and management, batteries repair and maintenance, regional spare parts allocation, batteries recycling, and training for locally hired engineers.

BYD Energy Storage's regional centers fully comply with local regulatory requirements, deliver structured workforce training and enable rapid on-site response. The professional service team comprises over 200 field engineers and more than 100 R&D specialists. The company enforces standardized service SLAs: response within 24 hours, on-site arrival within 48 hours, and fault troubleshooting within 7 days.

The company's global service network has achieved widespread coverage. It forms a multi-point supply network that ensures rapid spare parts delivery worldwide. Furthermore, leveraging localized production lines, its O&M teams integrate regional resources to deliver local battery repair services, providing global customers with fast, convenient, and localized after-sales support.

"Our global service footprint is tailored to our fast-growing BESS deployments. Trustworthy after-sales support underpins the long-term stable operation of energy storage assets," commented Mr. He Dehong, Head of Global After-sales Service at BYD Energy Storage.

Guided by its vision, empower global energy storage industry with digital and intelligent service, BYD Energy Storage's mature global O&M system strongly supports its expanding battery energy storage footprint. The company topped global BESS shipments at over 60 GWh in 2025, and has delivered more than 650 energy storage projects in total, supported by standardized, localized after-sales services for reliable asset operation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f150774f-bf11-471f-bf44-db38b73cb624

BYD Energy Storage media contact: Xie Yuwen; xie.yuwen1@byd.com