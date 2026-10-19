Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: The Republic of North Macedonia (acting through the Ministry of Finance) 5.250% Notes due 19/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3523152XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Zero Coupon Notes due 19/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of TRY10,000 each) debt-like XS3539482XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3468883XXX -- Securities due 20/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3468835XXX -- Securities due 20/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3468835XXX -- Securities due 19/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3468834XXX -- Securities due 19/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3517693XXX -- Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 5.197% Series CBL84 Covered Bonds due 19/10/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like US89116WSXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)(Rule 144A) securities 5.197% Series CBL84 Covered Bonds due 19/10/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like USC8888MBXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)(Regulation S) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446652 EQS News ID: 2417472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2417472&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)