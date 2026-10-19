CJ Foods' Cuisine.K Brings Korean Seafood Cooking Classes to London

Co-hosted with the Korea Fisheries Association, Cuisine.K's hands-on programme at Le Cordon Bleu London showcased Korean seafood through chef-led cooking classes and mentored the next generation of culinary talent to bring K-Seafood to global consumers.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods' Korean cuisine talent discovery and development platform, Cuisine.K, successfully hosted K-Seafood Cooking Classes in London, introducing global consumers and future culinary professionals to the diverse ingredients, techniques and flavours of Korean seafood.

Organised jointly by CJ Foods and the Korea Fisheries Association, the programme was designed to expand awareness and hands-on appreciation of Korean seafood ingredients and dishes among global audiences.

The classes were held at Le Cordon Bleu London, one of the world's leading culinary education institutions. The October 8 session was open to general consumers, while the October 9 session was conducted for Le Cordon Bleu students.

Korean celebrity chef Leo Kang served as the lead chef, joined by Cuisine.K alumni chefs. Together, they demonstrated four dishes featuring representative Korean seafood ingredients: halibut ceviche, steamed abalone, crispy gim (Korean seaweed) canapés and pollack roe linguine. Participants had the opportunity to prepare and taste the dishes themselves, gaining a fully immersive experience of Korean seafood.

"I wasn't very familiar with Korean seafood, but I found it fascinating to learn how to prepare the ingredients and use them in different dishes during this cooking class," said lifestyle and food content creator Jasmine. "I was particularly impressed by the pollock roe pasta. It was interesting to discover that pollock roe can be used as an alternative to anchovies, adding a rich umami flavour to a variety of dishes. This experience has inspired me to explore more ways of incorporating Korean seafood into my cooking."

As part of the wider K-Seafood Cooking Class programme, Cuisine.K alumni chefs Jungdong Lim and Jiyeon Kim provided mentorship to culinary students at Capital City College for their fine-dining week preparations. Inspired by the mentoring session, the students are set to develop and serve dishes using K-seafood ingredients such as gim, fish cake and pollack roe during a Korean fine-dining week at The Vincent Room, scheduled for October 19-23.

"This was a highly meaningful opportunity to introduce the diverse appeal of Korean seafood to a global audience in collaboration with the Korea Fisheries Association," said So-yeon Park, Hansik 245 Team Lead at CJ Foods. "Through Cuisine.K, we will continue not only to nurture Korean cuisine talent, but also to create more opportunities for consumers around the world to experience and enjoy K-food culture."

Cuisine.K is CJ Foods' platform for discovering, developing and connecting Korean culinary talent with audiences around the world. Moving beyond simply raising awareness of K-food, the initiative focuses on helping global consumers experience Korean cuisine in practical and repeatable ways through chef-led cooking classes, pop-ups, competitions and other interactive programmes. By supporting chefs at different stages of their careers and enabling them to communicate the flavours, techniques and cultural context of Korean cuisine, Cuisine.K aims to help K-food evolve from a cultural trend into an everyday choice for consumers worldwide.

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from food ingredients and frozen/chilled foods to appetisers. Established as Korea's first sugar manufacturer in 1953, CJ Foods has grown to become the country's largest food company. Today, it is leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand, bibigo. The company operates in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, Europe, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan's), Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://cjfoods.eu/

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