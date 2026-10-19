DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist (CE2D) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5158560 CODE: CE2D ISIN: LU1737652XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 446696 EQS News ID: 2417730 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)